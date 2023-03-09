Do you recall that the family phone, black and weighing two pounds, was on a "party" line shared with others, each having a distinct ring (ours was three rings, pause, two rings)? Or a TV that was as big as a dresser, with a 14-inch screen featuring Lawrence Welk, Captain Video and Howdy Doody; and the mesmerizing test pattern(s)?
You do? Read on.
The difference between rural and citified was a wide gulf. In a protective moment, backwoods philosopher Earl Dibbles Jr. hurled this at city folk: "We got guns. We got trucks. Whadda you got?"
Consider what follows as a country gospel. For those with urban rearing, it might be udder nonsense.
Everything was simplified. For instance, the art of driving began at age 12. You started with a "doodlebug," a stripped-down vehicle with just a chassis, four wheels and an engine; no doors or windshield, and usually no brakes. Careening around the fields, one always knew where the hills were. They functioned as brakes.
Once trained, you moved onto the tractor. For whatever reason, all tractors were red. The preferred list included Allis Chalmers, Case, Farmall, Massey Ferguson and Oliver. The exception was the John Deere which sported the eco color of green. Grandpa Dyke had an old Deere that had huge iron wheels with steel spikes. There was no need for licenses, given the paucity of traffic on the back roads, which were a glaring difference from city driving.
My wife, Alice, lived in the greater New York City area where you would cross a street and be in a different town. I would travel 12 miles for that experience.
Farm work consisted of milking and harvesting. In the late 1940s, milking was still a manual task, but the newfangled milking machine was on the rise. Gathering eggs required caution. If the hens did not object, the rooster surely did.
Potato gathering was arduous. You dragged a wooden crate through the furrows. Cabbage harvesting was no picnic either. You had the choice of leading and hacking the head off its roots, or you could follow and pitchfork the cabbage up over a 10-foot sideboard onto the truck bed. Both were backbreaking.
Haying was not as taxing in the fields, but you would dread stacking bales in the loft, where it would reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Even the fun part, picking apples and cherries, had its drawbacks. The usual overindulgence led to gastronomical distress.
And then there was the constant maintenance. In a life learning moment, while helping my father do some repairs, my mind wandered to the ball field. Frustrated by my lack of commitment, he dismissed me. As I left I heard him mutter to himself, "I shoulda grown a tree, at least I'd have shade."
One benefit of farm life: you ate well. Grandma Dyke had a gigantic stove that was fueled by wood. She could feed two platoons. Everything was fried. In her entire life, she never used an electric stove. "Don't trust 'em", she said.
She lived 96 years; so much for modern dietary guidance. The farm boasted a four-hole outhouse replete with catalogues. A lucrative activity was trapping the creeks. You could fetch $1.25 for a muskrat pelt. Deer hunting season was a major school holiday. Dad would show up at dismissal and take me pheasant hunting.
A lot of friends were named for their father; they would carry the tags of "Buddy" or "Junior" for life. The teachers knew your parents. Bummer. The cops had been "troubled" kids in their formative years, and they knew what the mischief makers were contemplating before they did.
We shared a lower end of the economic ladder and our sophistication meter ran at small numbers, but we did not know it. Through a lifetime, advancements in commerce, methods of information and commerce have been staggering.
The mystery of learning has been eradicated by the internet. The allure of exotic destinations have lost their magic. The charm of distance and intimacy has been deadened by devices. Artificial intelligence promises to remove thought, and program our behavior.
Not me, brother...
...still a country boy and remaining inflexible.