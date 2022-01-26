Meandering the Mesquite: RETURN OF THE WESTERN Old Movie Set's Revitalization

Mezcal is a sweet, potent Mexican concoction derived from the agave plant.
Mescal was a prominent movie location, a bit north of Benson. It was intoxicating to any Western movie fan. 100 proof, for sure.
The history there is staggering. Scenes from "Winchester '73" (Jimmy Stewart), and "The Big Country" (Greg Peck) were shot here 70 years ago. A "town" was constructed in 1968 to accommodate the filming of "Monte Walsh" (Lee Marvin"). Next came a bevy of big hit Westerns with big named headliners. Clint Eastwood ("The Outlaw Josey Wales"), Paul Newman ("The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean"), Steve McQueen ("Tom Horn") among the many.
Recently, I visited Mescal, with editor Dan Shearer in tow. To my great relief, his apparel did not include Bermuda shorts this time.
Mescal was also a prime destination for Hollywood in the 1990s. "The Quick and the Dead" was a top box office draw, boasting a stellar cast that included the evil portrayal by Gene Hackman; the bible-converted gunslinger Russell Crowe; a young, scratch that, very young Leonardo DiCaprio with a huge hat; and the certainly most sexiest gunfighter of all filmdom, Sharon Stone.
Oh yeah, there was another film shot there that became a huge success: "Tombstone".
The small screen also provided a venue for the Mescal set. Scenes for "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie" were filmed at Mescal, as was the popular series "The Sacketts," starring Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott.
In time, the Westerns lost their mojo and Hollywood found other venues for the few horse operas they made.
Enter the Kartchners. JJ, Jacob, and son Ethan are breathing new life into the Mescal set. They acquired the set in 2020 and have embarked on a revival. The local ranchers are determined not to let Mescal "blow away in the wind," as JJ put it. They are supported by a throng of volunteers that share the passion.
"We are getting by with these great folks and donations," JJ said.
First and foremost is the set's ramrod, Mark Sankey, who cut his teeth at Old Tucson. He walked us around Mescal, offering up a running dialogue of its history. ("Newman sat here, Sharon (Stone) did a scene there," etc.)
Mark also connects with film production companies, commercials and other opportunities.
"We have 27 buildings, and most need more renovation, but we're getting there," Mark offered. He indicated that there is some acute interest from film makers. "It's a slow process," he said.
Their timing seems right. The Western productions are making a comeback. Witness the small screen success of "Yellowstone" and "1883."
After taking a realistic ride in the stagecoach, with young Ethan handling the reins, viewing the 360-degree spectacular vista, and observing the beehive efforts of the cast, one can easily become enthralled and embrace the Mescal experience.
Capturing film production is the path to longevity for the old set, but the driving force was put by JJ Kartchner. "We want to stay true to Western history!"
Amen.
(Tours of Mescal are available Fridays and Saturdays. Take I-10 East to exit 297. Head north (left) for a few miles. For special arrangements, call 520 255-6662. It will be the best ten bucks you ever spent.)
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com