Meandering the Mesquite: REMAINING RELEVANT — Simple Guide to Aging Well

Baseball great Leroy "Satchel" Paige got it right, "How old would you be if you didn't know how old you was?"
“Satch” knew what he was talking about. His color prevented him from entering the big leagues until he was 42.
So, maybe you are looking at the late innings of your life. You have choices. As we age, we discover that our bodies suffer wear. The key is to live with the process.
Aging also brings with it the observation that your opinions and contributions
seem irrelevant to many (mostly the generation behind yours).
Ann Landers captured that. "At 20, we worried about what others think of us. At 40, we don't care. At 60, we discover that they had not been thinking of us at all!”
It has been nearly 40 years since my parents died in a short span of two years. I felt sorrow that they did not have a lengthy retirement.
Their loss made a mark that has remained. My retirement years were not going to be a hammock and sunset cocktail existence.
You see, they did not have a plan. For them, it was all about not working. They gave up their hobbies and expected joy without participating. My goal was to be productive in the so-called golden years.
After five years of fishing and golf, a reevaluation was needed. Also, a major change (not for the better) in one of the financial vehicles called for a new plan. Downsize or work.
This proved to be a blessing in disguise. There were options and I chose several venues. Teaching, funeral assisting, and appraisals were undertaken.
I settled in full time with re-evaluations and appraisals for the county assessor. Loved it. Used the country in me, and dealt with farmers, ranchers and construction. Back to the roots.
Arizona beckoned in 1992. Here, I hooked up with a security force for five years. Golf interest was renewed and the availability of Western research rekindled.
In 2010, the lure of pushing nouns against verbs began. And, viola! — "Meandering the Mesquite."
So what does that mean to you? The point is we can embrace new ideas and dust off our talents.
Over the years, I have interviewed dozens of older folks who have gotten their second wind and been really productive. Painting, pottery, acting, dancing, writing, cooking, gardening, volunteering, sports, cards; they are all here.
Traveling is OK too, but you still need something here, in your space, to garner relevance. Grandparenting is limited, they have their own
agenda. You need yours.
Make a busy plan. Keeping doctor appointments and grocery shopping do
not cut it. Get a body maintenance regimen. Spa, pool, fitness center and walking are good … and necessary.
Plan weekly lunch dates. Call old friends. Change your decor. Start a garden. (We do tomatoes.) Plant some shrubs. Remove some shrubs.
Write a book. It does not have to be "Gone With the Wind," maybe something to leave for your friends and family.
Dabble in politics. The fun part is that you are not in it for the money, but you can bedevil those that are.
Drop the remote and get a job.
If Satch Paige, in his 40s, overcoming years of denial, finally got to throw it by major league hitters, all things are possible.
The whole point is to stay active in mind and body.
And remain relevant.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, writer, lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com