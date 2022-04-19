MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: RANCHO MUY PEQUENO DELUXE The Casa, The Actor, The Lady and The Cowboy

It truly is a special place, smack dab in the confines of Green Valley proper. The front entrance does not give any clues to what awaits. A smallish casa with the usual appropriate desert living appearance from the 1970s. When Judy Meagher opened her front door, magically, the place became a chameleon. Each room was unique.
Husband Michael Mack appeared and the tour continued. Both Judy and Michael have done wonders with their talents. Michael is one of those rarities that can build or fix anything. Judy has a special flair for decorating. Together, they blended their talents and renovated the house together. Their efforts are a prelude to the allure of the place. Exiting the house, the backyard overwhelms.
It is big. It is a desert that stands before you replete with an iconic arch that frames the view.
Now, what drew this author to such a place? An irresistible temptation to discover the haunts of a Western movie actor. His name was Trevor Bardette.
Never heard of him? Few have. But his face is highly recognizable by those who enjoyed the movies of Hollywood's golden past. His career began in 1932 and spanned five decades. In many cases, he was billed in the movie cast as "un-accredited." He appeared in dozens of Westerns. He was a regular in many of Randolph Scott's oaters. Trevor also can be seen in some of filmdom's classics: "The Big Sleep" with Humphrey Bogart, "Jezebel" with Bette Davis and Henry Fonda, again with Fonda in "Grapes of Wrath" and the blockbuster, "Gone With the Wind"
The small screen employed him often. Trevor appeared in “Lassie," “The Adventures of Superman," “Have Gun Will Travel," "Wagon Train," and "Bonanza." He died in Green Valley in 1977.
Judy taught for nearly 50 years. She followed her first husband, a principal, from California to Montana. Her specialty was working with disabled and special ed children. She chronicled her husband's journey with Alzheimer's disease in the heartfelt book, "Running Bear Loved Little White Dove." After he passed, she immersed herself into several activities, line dancing being foremost.
(Her passion is on display. There are dozens of cowboy boots in the casa; so many that if the hems of the skirts that accompany the boots were laid out end to end, the Santa Cruz would be spanned.)
Michael Mack is what my grandmother would describe as a "throwback." His history involves horses and music. His jack-of-all-trades background stood him well. He grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and gained a cowboy background while raising and training horses and rodeoing.
His lifelong love of music accompanied him throughout the years. He became a talented self-taught guitarist. Glenn Campbell and Chuck Berry, who lived in Albuquerque, influenced and encouraged him. Later on, Boz Skaggs and Steve Miller swirled in his orbit. A move to Tennessee furthered his musical talents. Presently, he performs with "Crossfire"
Music was the impetus of Judy and Michael's meeting. Neither was seeking a mate. Judy chronicled the various stages of their relationship. Each had adjustments to consider. Life experiences had to be considered. There were differences. They worked it all out and married. They appear as one. Dedicated to each other.
Three special people have branded this property. All have applied their artistry and grasp of life.
Trevor, the actor.
Judy, the artistic giver who does not recognize failure.
Michael, the cowboy, who embodies "make your own way."
Good Western story.