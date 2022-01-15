Meandering the Mesquite: PASS THE MILK & THE AMMUNITION — The violent history of the Chandler Ranch

(First of two parts)
So, you thought that the ranches of Tombstone harbored beeves, just waiting around to visit a butcher? Mostly, you would be correct. But there were other needs to satisfy the palate.
The Chandler Milk House provided the daily supply for restaurants, camps, settlements and a general population that, even in Tombstone, craved liquid that could be enjoyed without becoming intoxicated.
Where do you think that solitary ice cream parlor got its source? The nature of the cows is not known.
Historically, Holsteins, Guernseys and Jerseys were (and are) major milk producers. Holsteins provide volume and the others are rich in content. However, you could milk a Longhorn, and given the preponderance of that breed, they are a good bet for producing the Chandler product.
Actually, the Chandler spread initially was a cattle place. J.J. Chandler was the proprietor of the two-story adobe building and manager of the milk operation. The ranch and acreage were owned by Eugene Edmunds, who built the place in 1870.
Edmunds ran a freight line between Fort Stockton, Texas and Tombstone. He and his family increased their income by renting rooms and offering meals. The Earp brothers, and others from Tombstone, often frequented the inn nine miles east of the mining town.
Mayhem was a constant companion for the dwelling. Apaches (likely Geronimo) struck isolated conclaves that could be vulnerable. These raiding Apaches picked easier targets and mostly avoided authority. Geronimo's interaction with the Army, or a civil posse, fell in the category of slim and none. And Slim had left town.
The Chandler Milk House often featured stuffed mattresses in the second floor windows. Edmund's daughters would barricade themselves in this manner to prevent the intrusion of arrows. All part of the daily routine of staying alive in the West.
On the morning of Oct. 25th, the inn had four visitors. Upon arriving via buckboard and horse, the four had to notice the evidence of an earlier attack on the premises, but paid little heed. They were hungry.
The two sets of brothers were well accustomed to Apache raids, as they ran ranches in the area. The four shared common ground with the Indians; they often functioned outside the law. Most of their cattle were, shall we say, conveniently rounded up from other working ranches, sans permission.
After breakfast, the brothers split up. Isaac Clanton, commonly called Ike, joined Tom McLaury and they took a wagon to Tombstone for supplies. The other pair were Billy Clanton, who was barely 20, who remained at Chandlers to tend cattle, and Tom's older brother Frank. They planned to ride to Tombstone and join their brothers the next day, Oct. 26, 1881. The significance of that day would be etched in Western history.
Ike, as usual, spent the 25th filing his guts with whiskey and shooting his mouth off issuing threats, mostly aimed at the Earps and Doc Holliday. Tom tended to business. Upon arriving on the 26th, Frank and Billy stepped into a hornet's nest of Ike's making. Virgil Earp, town police chief, had pistol-whipped and disarmed a drunken Ike earlier that morning.
Wyatt Earp, his temper frayed, laid a gun barrel on Tom's head. The rest is Western lore of epic proportions. That afternoon three of the brothers would finish in second place (Ike escaped) as a result of the so called Gunfight at the OK Corral.
Next: The shootout at Chandler's Milk House
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian Western researcher and lecturer. He is a member of Western Writers of America.