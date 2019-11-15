Flying can be addictive; no, not the commercial jump to Las Vegas or the too long Hawaii jaunt.
For some, being airborne is a kind of religion and bonding that only folks with like histories can explain or embrace. Green Valley has such a group. It is the Aero Club, which had its start in 1986 when three retired fliers gathered at a local eatery to celebrate their passion of aviation.
More than 30 years later, the Aero Club has made its mark. What follows features the history of aviation since World War II.
We sat down recently with Dick Roberts, whose influence in Green Valley has been well chronicled. Dick has been involved with many community activities, but none more embraced than his Aero Club membership. He spent the bulk of his life in the field of aviation, much of it working on legendary projects.
"It was in my blood. At five, I was fooling with model air planes," Dick said.
Among the major contributions were his efforts in the X-15, the Atlas missile, and the the Apollo programs. In his career, his expertise led to engagement with world leaders, Yugoslavia's Tito and the Argentine president included.
He shared one harrowing story about testing an aircraft concerning icing. They succeeded in finding the ice in flight, but two of the three engines had to be shut down, leaving no room for error.
Other members of the club have had significant roles in the field. The current president of the club is Air Force Col. Hayward Sumner.
The GV News previously highlighted the story of another member. Gail Halvorsen gained recognition as the "Candy Bomber" for dropping joy to the down-trodden Germans during the Berlin airlift.
Herb Egender and his B-17 were shot down in World War II. He
became a POW. Mike Clark flew the AH-1 Cobra Huey in Vietnam. Don Cassiday flew B-47s. His story was featured in the GV News a while back.
The B-47 was an intricate fighting machine, replete with six engines, that ruled the skies in the 1950s. The B-47 was the backbone of Cold War defense. This monstrous plane had just about everything, but it was not safe. The B-47 crashed 302 times, causing deaths of 436. One can only guess how much guts it took to pilot this plane.
Jack Ferris, the oldest member, flew for the Army Air Corps in the Italy campaign. Vern Harms, also in his 90s, was a test pilot for Lear Jet.
Another WWII vet, David Doak, flew a C-54E on a historic mission. He took the Japanese delegation to meet and receive surrender terms to end WWII.
The roll call of the Aero Club has a diverse makeup. Along with military pilots, there are commercial pilots, private hired pilots, recreational pilots, and flight history students.
Representing the distaff side is Caroline O'Reilly, a corporate pilot. Interestingly, she served with the Dutch Navy.
The club meets once a month at Friends in Deed. A guest speaker is booked. In the past they have hosted famous aviators, including U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. Recently, an instructor/pilot talked about the F-35.
The common theme for the Aero Club is "Aviation Is Our Passion." One is definitely impressed by their dedication and comradeship.
Their passion for altitude not withstanding, this author, having had a few harrowing moments up there, relishes the ground. Just sayin'.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He also is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com