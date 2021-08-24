Meandering the Mesquite: MYTH MAKERS & CHRONICLERS — Writers who shaped Western history & created legends

First in a series
Researching Western icons and events is a tricky business. There are lots of black holes replete with detours and misinformation.
An example: Years ago a recognized expert in the Earp field led me to a significant site: the Clanton ranch. It became more legitimized when incorporated into a lecture series and subsequent group tour. That particular property, I later discovered, was a mule stable built 30 years after Ike, Phin and Billy became historic. Apologies to the tour members then.
The lesson is that there always seems to exist another rock to turn over. The forthcoming series will highlight the writers/researchers that brought the Old West to millions of readers, while immortalizing their subjects. Several were misled, many “manufactured” to ensure sales, some got it right. Western history has been a large part of our culture.
The passage of time has shed a harsh light on those who glorified their subjects, or just simply rewrote history with an agenda. Sapere aude.
Billy the Kid
He is the most recognized name in American Western history. Ironically, that name was invented by contemporaries. His birth name is a bit of a mystery. His mother Catherine was born in Ireland and, like many of her country, made her way to NYC. She had two boys, one named Bill. It is likely they were illegitimate.
Always restless, Catherine headed west to Indiana and Missouri. She garnered a husband named McCarty. (She would tell folks her first husband had died.) The boys used his name. In 1867 she hooked up with a teamster named William Antrim, 15 years her senior. They roamed from place to place, including Wichita, Denver and Santa Fe. The boy Bill became “Henry Antrim,” probably to avoid confusion with the stepfather.
Catherine’s final destination was Silver City, New Mexico; the teamster drifted off to other venues. She made her way by operating a boarding house and a bakery, obviously devoting little time to her offspring, who involved themselves in petty crimes.
After she died, Bill/Henry would call himself William Bonney. He secured his future reputation by killing a bully who mistook the slightly built youth as an easy target.
The rest is lore.
The first book on the Kid was written by his killer, Pat Garrett, in 1882. “The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid” was anything but. Actually written by Ash Upson, a less-than-reliable journalist, the book is full of some pretty far-fetched tales, and it was a failure.
The Kid’s notoriety languished for over 40 years, only to be fully resuscitated by another newspaperman, Walter Noble Burns. His 1926 book, “The Saga of Billy the Kid,” was a huge success. Burns portrayed the Kid as a romantic idealist who he dubbed “The Robin Hood of the Plains.” Burns did some research in New Mexico and shaped the story with info gathered from some of Billy’s contemporaries. The book is loaded with big windies; Burns would continue his glorifications of Western figures. In 1927 he wrote “Tombstone.” We will explore that fantasy in a future column.
However, there are several books that got it right. William Keleher’s “Violence in Lincoln County” is a solid rendering. Noted Western historian Bob Utley captured the story well in his “Billy the Kid, A Short and Violent Life.” Leon Metz’s book on Pat Garrett filled in a lot of holes in the Lincoln County story.
Perhaps the most compelling are the revelations of cowboy John Meadows, who in the 1930s was featured in several newspapers and also hit the lecture circuit. Meadows knew the Kid and routinely shared meals and conversations, or so he said.
Pouring over his remembrances, he builds a pretty good case. There are a few erroneous timelines and misspellings but, by and large, his narrative about the Kid rings true. After the Kid’s demise, Meadows served several years as Garrett’s deputy. He became a solid source for future BTK researchers. In a conversation a few months before Billy was
killed, Meadows quoted the boy outlaw: “I am not going to leave the country, and I am not going to reform, neither am I going to be taken alive.” (Roswell Daily Record, 1931)
Meadows died in 1936. Should he be believed?
I vote yes. A favorite Western writer, Johnny D. Boggs (Santa Fe), gave me his take on Billy the Kid:
“Punk, good lad lured astray, homicidal maniac, young man pursuing justice, hero, anti-hero; Getting shot by Pat Garrett proved to be a great career move!”
And, so it goes, prying truth from myth.
