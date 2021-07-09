MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: MOVIES & THE AMERICAN INDIAN — Hollywood distortions of Native Americans

First off, the American Indian did not incessantly ride around a big circle of wagons, firing wayward arrows (that always stuck in a piece of wood). Nor did they get picked off one by one with rifle fire. Truth be told, they were highly successful in the wagon train raids and often used stealth.
But Hollywood, being the myth-making machine, sold this to the viewing public for years. However insulting that might have been, it was surpassed by the portrayal of Native Americans by actors who were not.
Jeff Chandler, Rock Hudson and Burt Lancaster did extra duty. They played Indians, and also Indian killers. They had some pretty good company when it came to donning feathers.
Anthony Quinn, Charlie Bronson, Chuck Connors, Tony Curtis, Robert Blake, Audrey Hepburn, Katy Jurado, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo hit the silver screen as well. Johnny Depp, changing from his pirate costume, took on the Tonto role in the “The Lone Ranger.” You would need a cask of rum to watch it, matey.
But still, you could find American Indians in John Ford movies. Hollywood got that wrong too. Ford filmed mostly in Monument Valley and employed Navajos to play Sioux, Comanche or Kiowa.
In time, a guilt wave hit Tinseltown. Spurred by political rumblings, the history of few Indian actors became a cause. Was this a sinister plot of degradation? Some observers thought so. If not, why so few or no
Native Americans used? Simple. There were no Actor’s Studios on reservations, and damn few Indians in NYC and Burbank.
Looking back, and considering the stilted dialogue required, certainly they could have recruited the real deal without compromising the production. I mean, how difficult would it have been to growl, “Me no like white man,” sans a method acting background.
Famed director Cecile B. DeMille was at the beginning of big screen Indian portrayals with his 1914 “The Squaw Man.” Interestingly, there was a movie with an entirely Indian cast, “The Daughter of Dawn,” a silent movie made in 1920. It was not released until 2012. A bit too late for redemption, I’d say.
John Ford/John Wayne cavalry flicks cast the mold for a generation. The late 1940s and 1950s brought the Indian heroes to the forefront.
Burt Lancaster played the legendary Massai in “Apache.” Anthony Quinn’s portrayal of Crazy Horse stood out in the Errol Flynn classic, “They Died With Their Boots On.” No matter that Tony was of Irish and Mexican descent. Six-feet six-inch Chuck Connors (star of TV’s “The Rifleman”) starred in “Geronimo,” blue eyes and all.
Jeff Chandler played Cochise in the Jimmy Stewart oater, “Broken Arrow.” At least Jeff could claim some tribal history, given he was Jewish. Charles Bronson performed as a noted Apache warrior in “Chato’s Land.” Ford’s attempt at setting the record straight for the Native Americans, “Cheyenne Autumn,” featured a warrior played by Sal Mineo, who was a Sicilian from the Bronx.
Eventually Hollywood had an epiphany. By golly, there were some Indian actors. Jay Silverheels did the Tonto thing for years, albeit he was an eastern Mohawk. Chief Dan George and Will Sampson got “discovered” in Clint Eastwood’s classic “The Outlaw Josey Wales.”
Graham Greene emerged. Activist Russell Means stood out in “The Last of the Mohicans.” (Silverheels was not available, he died in 1980.) Wes Studi was given an honorary Oscar for his film achievements.
The barrier had been sieged. Recognition was a long time coming.
The author has had his own moments of note with Native Americans. I lined up a Navajo guide for Canyon de Chelly. When approaching him, I threw out my best John Wayne Indian greeting. It was disdainfully returned with “Oh, God no! Not another one.”
At a Mescalero reservation in New Mexico, a tribal member approached and said, “We killed a lot of white eyes. Remember that.”
Response? “You bet. I’m leaving now.”
Decades ago, a friend enjoyed his Indian heritage (Choctaw, I think.) He was also a lawyer. He had a plaque in his office. He would, in moments of heated negotiations, say nothing and point to it.
“Will scalp for wampum.”
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com