Part One of a series
The uniqueness of mountains is unquestionable. Arizona's mountains surpass all others. They rear straight up out of a desert system, proclaiming a superiority to the cacti-laden land below, offering a pronounced skyline statement.
There are many ranges in southern Arizona. Each one has a story. The Dragoons lie in the eastern region of Cochise County. The range runs north and south for 25 miles. The origins suggest an immense volcanic beginning that, with help from eons of wind and water, left an array of ridges, gorges, boulders and grassland fit for habitation. The name was borrowed from the elite 1st Cavalry Division that fought in the Mexican War and trooped through this mountain range.
This Army force was active during the Apache Wars of 1866-’71. During their participation, 30 Medals of Honor were awarded — 18 in one single battle against the Chiricahua Apaches.
The Apache were a major reason for the U.S. Army presence. Westward expansion brought conflict. In 1857, John Butterfield (who was a founder of American Express Co.) garnered a government contract to deliver mail from St. Louis to San Francisco. The route went smack dab through the Dragoons.
A station was erected near the current village of Dragoon. It was a stalwart construction, 45 feet by 55 feet with impenetrable walls to keep the marauding Apaches at bay. However, murder came calling from a different source.
Mexican workers turned on their employers and killed all but one. Silas St. John fought them off but was severely wounded. One arm was nearly severed. He was found in a few days, barely alive. Witnesses later attested his wounds had been saved from infection by the work of (gag) maggots. No medical degrees were reported. St. John survived.
Ironically, not 100 yards from the ruins of the station lies a Confederate cemetery. The cemetery is the furthest west of any rebel-consecrated ground. There are four graves of soldiers killed by Apaches in 1862.
In 1872, a historic meeting took place in the Dragoons. Apache leader Cochise (originally “Cachise”) met with General O.O. Howard and legendary guide Tom Jeffords and hammered out an agreement to end the conflict and cede a large part of the Dragoons to the Apache. Cochise would die two years later. His burial site in the Dragoons was a deep crevice that got filled in. It is still undiscovered. He was buried with his favorite horse and dog in a time-honored tradition.
Renegade Apaches, some led by Geronimo, bolted the reservation after Cochise's death and caused mayhem throughout the region.
John Rockfellow, lured by the Tombstone silver find, settled in the Cochise Stronghold section of the Dragoons in 1883. He often scouted for the army and would later build a ranch. He made many noteworthy contributions, including superintendent of schools, justice of the peace and math professor for the U of A. He left behind a legacy of achievements and a classic collection of photos.
A less-than-worthy name is also tied to the Dragoons. Florentino Cruz, aka "Indian Charlie," was dispatched by Wyatt Earp et al in March of 1882. Cruz was rumored to have been involved in the Morgan Earp killing. He was hiding out at Pete Spence’s wood camp in the south pass of the Dragoons. Never mind the movie version where Wyatt Earp (played by Kevin Costner) gave him a chance. The coroner ruled he had been shot many times by different weapons, some when he was prone.
Mining was prevalent. One of the big finds was the "Old Terrible" discovered in 1849. Over time, the name was changed to the "Golden Rule." It produced gold, zinc, silver, lead and copper. Timber harvesting in the Dragoons played a large part in the construction of the mines of Tombstone. The mountains, however, were mostly known as the perfect hiding location for the marauding Apache.
Personal experience led to one of the Dragoons' most noteworthy inhabitants. Many years ago, after delivering a talk at the Green Valley East Center, a couple persuaded me to take a trip with them to the Dragoons. They wanted me to meet someone.
After we got to the old mining town of Pearce, we headed west to Middlemarch Road, named for the route that soldiers took from Fort Bowie to Tombstone. After a bit, we turned off the rough road and were literally driving in a creek bed. We arrived and I met Bob Van Kirk.
Easily my most unforgettable character.
He talked of his life as a Wyoming cowboy, rodeo rider, Alaska marshal, logger, pilot (biplanes!) salvage diver, government agent and deputy sheriff of Vashon Island. Bob also sailed around Cape Horn in his own boat and built the house we were sitting in by himself. At 80.
His wife, Kay, is an American Indian. They had no electricity, a windmill for power and water and goats for milk and feed. She made a pizza from scratch.
Guns were everywhere. Appropriately, he was a mountain of a man. Six feet six inches. With a hand that swallowed mine.
When I returned home, I researched him. In Alaska, an old man referred me to a woman who knew Bob as town marshal. It had been a rough town then, replete with lumberjacks, soldiers (circa 1940), fishermen and more than a handful of tough guys. The woman I reached gave me this: I remember him well. He was very tall, and a nice man, except when he needed not to be!
We talked a bit, and then she had to leave to attend her 100th birthday party.
When I revisited Bob, I told him of my call.
"Well, hell, if I had known you were interested, I’d have shown you some stuff."
He brought out some scrapbooks and everything was there....and then some.
Van Kirk, hospitalized and knowing the end was near, fought to come home to die. He got his wish. He was 96.
Pretty sure Bob is hunting game with Cochise in the northeastern part of the Dragoons. The Apache legend is mounted and his dog is on scent.