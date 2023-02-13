Two of God's creatures are embraced by mankind. Dogs and horses. Both have a history of performing necessary functions. Dogs hunted, herded and guarded. Horses got you there. Think of the Model T. Over time, not needed in the field, dogs morphed into pets.

Horses? Not quite. There are reasons why dogs became the preferred family addition. They are smaller and eat less. Also, horses are hard to sleep with.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

