The A List
Corona has a plus factor. Forget Jimmy Buffet and five o'clock beer; yeah, the virus. Well, really, credit the lock down. Spending time housebound begs for diversions. That means movies, and lots of them.
Night time is earmarked for what Netflix, et.al. offer. No Westerns. The household vote was unanimous, 1-0. Having watched dozens, the word that comes to mind is Yuck! Most of the lists feature some over-the-hill star (for drawing power) and a cast of unknowns, scripted and directed by ineptness.
But, there is daytime viewing. My wife stays busy. I am the only vote.
Always, the remote is zoned onto channels that provide classics, westerns and westerns, not necessarily in that order. What stands out with the older movies is what is lacking in today's cine; performances by supporting actors who enhance the entertainment value.
Who follows were arguably the best.
Note that the list excludes those who enjoyed success as a star, but could be well remembered for supporting roles.
Best actor Oscar winners Victor McLaglen, Charles Laughton, Rod Steiger and Ernie Borgnine are scratched.
The Best
Thomas Mitchell
He was a dominant face for more than 60 films. His best year was 1939. (The list of movies that year was exceptional.) He won Best Supporting Actor as a drunken doctor in John Ford's "Stagecoach," the film that made John Wayne a star.
Mitchell also was in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and another 1939 classic, "Gone With The Wind."
Other noteworthy movies he performed in were "It's A Wonderful Life," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (featuring aforementioned Charles Laughton), and one of the best Westerns ever, "High Noon.”
His talent was great enough to merit winning the triple crown of acting awards: the Oscar, the Emmy and the Tony sat on his shelf.
John Carradine
The tall, gaunt, Shakespearean actor can be seen in over 200 films. He was part of the John Ford company for years.
His role as Preacher Casy in the 1940 classic "The Grapes of Wrath" cemented his reputation. He was in John Wayne's last movie "The Shootist," cast as a dour scheming undertaker. Perfect typecast.
He left a legacy of four actor sons.
Donald Crisp
Over a 55-year span, Crisp acted in 400 feature length movies. Starting with his portrayal of General U.S. Grant in D.W. Griffith's silent hit, "Birth of a Nation," he maintained his popularity throughout his career. He won a Supporting Actor Oscar in Ford's "How Green Was My Valley."
Crisp also served in WWI, finishing his military career as a colonel in the Army Reserve. He was one of Hollywood's most wealthy, amassing 100 million in assets.
Sydney Greenstreet
He got a late start, he was 61 when he debuted. His roles in Humphrey Bogart films were memorable, including the "The Maltese Falcon" and probably the best movie ever, "Casablanca."
His career, although short (his last film was in 1949) left a large impression; as did Greenstreet. He weighed 350 pounds.
Often accompanying him was another character actor that should be recognized. Peter Lorre, all 5-foot-3-inches of him, carved out a career playing a hooded-eyed villain.
Ward Bond
If you want big and gruff, you wanted Bond for your picture. He appeared in more than 200 films, mostly hired by John Ford, to play off of John Wayne.
Bond also had a role in "The Maltese Falcon." The list of epic movies that he was in is astounding. "It Happened One Night," "Drums Along the Mohawk,” "Gone with the Wind," "Young Mr. Lincoln," “The Grapes of Wrath," "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Searchers" and "The Quiet Man" among them.
Bond became a TV star with "Wagon Train."
Elisha Cook Jr.
Cook joined the many others mentioned in "The Maltese Falcon," as the inept bad guy Wilmer. His role as "Stonewall" Torrey in the blockbuster oater "Shane" set in motion another splendid actor, Jack Palance. Jack guns down Cook into a muddy street.
The late Pam Marvin told me Cook was a recluse. When a role arose for him, a small search party headed into the mountains to persuade Cook to leave his trout fishing and come down.
Barry Fitzgerald
Often portrayed as an elfish Irishman, he and his brother (Arthur Shields) were always available (both were in "The Quiet Man.") Barry won Best Supporting Oscar for his priest portrayal in "Going My Way.”
Ben Johnson
A real life cowboy. Ben, who was a rodeo champion, fell into acting while delivering horses for a John Ford picture. Ben was half Cherokee Indian. His Okie drawl was his trademark. He was a fixture in countless John Wayne movies. He had a major part in "Shane" as a converted bad guy. He also played a real bad guy in the Steve McQueen/Sam Peckinpaw vehicle, “The Getaway." Ben won Best Supporting Oscar for his role in "The Last Picture Show."
Walter Brennan
If not the best, certainly the most honored. Brennan won three Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. His distinctive raspy voice and lack of teeth were always in demand. He became a star on television with “The Real McCoys." My favorite all-time character actor
Strother Martin
His unusual style and demeanor shines through in every role he played. In "Cool Hand Luke," he delivered one of moviedom's greatest lines: "What we have here is failure to communicate."
Pam Marvin told me that Lee and Paul Newman insisted on Martin to be in the cast of "Pocket Money."
Often playing the eccentric, he was at his best as a mine manager in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid", offering up a "bingo!" after each tobacco spat. The scenes of his exasperated horse trader in "True Grit" are priceless.
Feel free to weigh in with yours.
Next, great women character actresses.