MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: MARCH MADNESS The Dark Side of College Basketball

When Jimmy Naismith nailed peach baskets (yes, there were 2) to a wall at Springfield College in 1891, he could not possibly imagine what he started. It was truly an American game. Let's give our northern neighbors some of the credit. Naismith was a Canadian who sought an academic career south of that border. He developed the sport to fulfill a need for young men to compete indoors during inclement weather.
Naismith would later coach at Kansas and become the fountain head of college basketball coaching. He mentored "Phog" Allen, who, in turn, coached Adolph Rupp and Dean Smith. If you don't know these guys, this column might not be your tea cup. Naismith, ironically, was the only coach with a losing record at the basketball mecca that Kansas became.
The game and its rules have been altered significantly. (My father played when there was a center jump after each score.) There have been many changes. Popularity of college basketball zoomed with each decade. However, accompanying the success were scandals.
In 1951, corruption was uncovered, surrounding the championship team of City College of New York (CCNY). It was a "point shaving" scheme by bettors. Say the CCNY was favored to win by 10 points by the bookies. Key players could miss a shot, lose the ball, or not guard their opponent at key moments. This resulted in a win for the underdog bet, but CCNY could still get a victory.
The investigation turned up widespread participation. Seven schools and over 30 players were involved. Money, money, money. Some Boston College players went rogue in the 1978-79 season. They tanked 9 games. One player, Rick Kuhn, went to jail.
With the growth of popularity through television, other forms of cheating were revealed. Money, again, at the source. This venue centered around the schools and their ethics, or lack thereof. Big TV money became a siren song for academia. Kids were recruited without much notice of having college qualifications. Michigan's Fab Five team had several starters take payoffs to play. Minnesota was sanctioned in 1999. In 2011, University of Miami players were compensated illegally by Nevin Shapiro. Shapiro would later go to the slammer for unrelated crimes. In his spare time away from Miami's locker rooms, he ran a huge Ponzi scheme.
Hallowed ground proved to be no exception. North Carolina was rocked by
revelations of a former player on their 2005 Championship team. The
bad deeds occurred in the Afro Studies department. Seems like attendance
was a mirage. UNC escaped punishment.
University of Las Vegas was a hotbed of rumor and innuendo for years.
Coach Jerry Tarkanian and the NCAA traded lawsuits for a decade. Nothing serious happened to UNLV, but one had to wonder if some of those players ever saw a textbook. In 2017, findings by the FBI involved Arizona, Oklahoma State and others. Arizona and former coach Sean Miller are still being investigated.
The author, more than a few years ago, was privy to an interview of a prominent player on a Big East team. At that time, the Big East was by far the dominant force in college basketball. The player was asked about his shooting prowess in the second half, versus his missing most of his shots in the first half. Answer: "Some does, some don't does." The interview never aired.
The NCAA has stumbled and fumbled for years, grappling with the cheating. There are too many brush fires, and not enough fire fighters. And, everybody is complicit. The university hierarchy winks and nods Money. The coaching fraternity has to compete with cheaters; and,they get paid hugely. Money. Wealthy alumni get to rub elbows and enjoy a vicarious high. (I suspect most never wore a jockstrap)
The fans, yes, you and me, wish no change, especially if their adopted team is winning. This is not an amateur sport anymore. We're in a Pogo moment. The enemy is us.
The answer?
Clean it all up. Back to the beginning. Yeah, the players will not be as gifted; the talent level will recede. So what? The competition will be just as fierce, and moreover, equitable. We will not have a plethora of players from Albania. The lineups will not be inundated with kids playing for their fourth team in five years. It will be college basketball with student athletes.
How revolutionary.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He belongs to Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com