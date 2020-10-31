There were many tough guys in Southern Arizona history; Ringo, the Earps, the Clantons, and Curly Bill became legends.
They usually stood for the law or agin' it; black hat or white, if you prefer. (On occasion, there were a few that sported a gray hat; ie crooked sheriff Johnny Behan and consumptive antagonist Doc Holliday fit that bill.).
Carving out a special niche was Burt Alvord. Don't know him? He covered all the aforementioned fields. He was the complete package.
Albert Alvord was a physically imposing figure. He came to Tombstone in 1880 with his family from California. Tombstone provided 14-year-old Burt with a good fit. Eschewing school, he hired out to livery stables. His father worked corrals as well, and sometimes the mines. He also plied his former trade in California, justice of the peace.
Burt got a first-hand look at both sides of the law. (It was often rumored that Burt was present at the OK Corral gunfight. There is no record of this claim, however he did labor there as a teen. In any event, the gunfight was not near the corral itself.)
Legendary Cochise County Sheriff John Slaughter hired Burt after Slaughter was elected in 1886. During his tenure as deputy, Burt provided the muscle. He was involved with various pursuits and gun battles with desperados.
This career path would be embraced through many venues. He often served as constable in several towns. His reputation was cemented as fearless and brutal.
Burt had a lot of irons in the forge. He worked as a teamster in Fort Huachuca, and ranched near Pearce and Willcox. Perhaps bored, maybe needy, Burt applied his learned skills towards another avenue. He became a train robbery mastermind, sorta.
In September 1899, the Southern Pacific RR was held up at Cochise Junction, a small secluded stop 10 miles from Willcox. Burt had put together a gang for the job, while he stayed safely away with alibi. One of his cohorts was camp follower Billy Stiles, who also often wore a badge to support Alvord's law enforcement endeavors.
It seemingly went off without a hitch and the boys got away with several thousand dollars. Burt, acting in an official capacity, led posses on dead-end trails of pursuit. (Stiles and fellow gang member Bill Downing acted as deputies with these posses.)
On the run
Burt, buoyed by his success, planned another hold-up. His target was the New Mexico and Arizona RR train to Fairbank. Burt's scheme entailed a diversion of one of the best lawmen in the West. Jeff Milton, however, was asked to replace another at the last minute.
When the train was halted, a gun battle ensued. Milton, although badly wounded, wielded his shotgun effectively and drove off the robbers. They were hunted down and one of the bunch, "Three Fingered Jack," gave up the names before he died.
Burt and Stiles were indicted, and Stiles ratted out Alvord. Stiles must have had a pang of conscience because he broke Alvord out of jail. Burt characteristically flashed his well-known humor. He mailed the jail keys back on his way to old Mexico.
The law pursued Burt and located him. They lured him with a deal if he would help in the capture of Chacon, one of Arizona's worst outlaws. In 1902 Burt surrendered, made bail and was walking the streets of Tombstone again. He pled guilty and was sentenced to two years at Yuma. Again, the jail proved porous. He and 11 others escaped after sawing through the bars.
Hiding in Sonora, he was hunted down by the Arizona Rangers, wounded, and returned to Tombstone. (One has to wonder if that jail would have been better served as a Motel 6.)
As a side note, Billy Stiles abandoned him when Alvord was hit in the ankle and could not travel. Stiles proved pretty wily; he disappeared into history.
Finally, Alvord was delivered to the Yuma Prison. In 1905 he was released (proving, but yet again, that Arizona had some mighty peculiar penal ideas.)
He wandered into Central and South America, rumored to have died of fever in Barbados. Years later, two nieces claimed that he, in fact, died on an island off Panama in 1910.
One wonders what he thought his obituary should highlight.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com