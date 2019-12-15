What follows is a rambling account of an older man's complaints, raging against the dying of the light. With all respect to Dylan Thomas, I would prefer to go gentle into that good night, albeit with reservations.
Reflecting from 70 some years, longevity has produced some innovations: television, moon walks, and the internet stand out among the many. OK. The changes were accepted, and they worked.
In the twilight of years, however, the world is spinning faster and it is becoming difficult to keep up. Here is a list of of present day discomforts.
24/7 politics
Pundits have multiplied like locusts, and are as welcome as the plains grasshoppers of the 1930s. Voracious and filled with certainty, they swarm the landscape. But, to be honest, they are no more opinionated then their ancestors. Bias has dwelt in the fourth estate for centuries.
The vox populi today are a different mix. They seem to have become addicted by epidemic proportions. It is now a full-blown blood sport.
Why would anyone with a touch of sanity run for office, knowing you would be positioned under a microscope? Unless you dwelt in a root cellar, someone will call you out.
Upon reflection, the cellar dweller would have to answer for mushroom abuse.
The Cloud
Now, here is a great idea: you should hook up with an unknown techie(s) who controls your messaging and personal files, allowing you to retrieve them at your beckon call.
And so can hackers. The residents of Neptune are ecstatic. All your stuff is coming their way.
Drones
This s a futuristic nightmare. Imagine a few thousand man-made wasps assembling into flying armadas. Yikes! Of course they will be abetted by self-driven vehicles, devoid of human control.
Sports
This transition is underway. In football, if you breathe on a QB, flags fly. Defensive players will only be recruited from the Ivy League, to grasp the rules. Games will commence at dawn and finish at dusk.
Baseball will pay attention. The marathon length of most games have become unwatchable. Pitching changes, strike outs and homers have become tedious.
Basketball will move the three point line out to half court. Walking violations
and palming will be expunged, as if they were still relevant. No doubt there will be five refs and three replay guys.
Of course, Congress will form three oversight committees, comprised of members who never wore a jock.
Dining
Home delivery is on the rise, patronized by the two-worker households and the lazy.
One impediment is the discovery that the delivery force is sampling the fare. Nice that they are testing to see that no hemlock has been added.
I can see a possible transport system to avoid that problem, a la Star Trek. "Beam me up a pot roast, Scottie. Oops! The soup tastes like a napkin.!"
Streaming
No big deal. I did this as a kid. Depending on the season, we caught brook trout instead of suckers.
Selfies
Something about a stick and an exhibitionist.
Don't see the need to keep up with people I had little to do with 25 years ago.
World Condition
Climate change has become a big deal. Only certainty I know is that the
mountains are colder than the desert. Beyond that, I am clueless.
I have no quarrel with soybeans and kale, but I see a trend. Pills will be substituted for meals. They wont be round or oval. Therefore, you will get three squares a day.
Artificial Intelligence
This form of wisdom will be devised by humans for computer consumption.
Since humans are flawed .... ?
My plan is to maintain my core values, as antiquated as they may be. The 60-inch TV stays, the landline stays, the grill stays.
To hell with progress.
Mind changed. Decidedly not going gently into the good night.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com