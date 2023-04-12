Years ago, Lynne Severe responded to an ad in a Denver newspaper. The ad was crafted by her future husband, Don. He was looking for a specific type of woman. She was intrigued. After meeting in 1997, the rest is history.
Their backgrounds were not exactly a match. Don was a retired Air Force captain and pilot; Lynne, a registered nurse, was a former Vietnam war protester. A strange formula that turned into an enduring and powerful relationship; the anti-war nurse and the super patriot.
"Don had this huge passion for life,” Lynne said. “He was all in for his country. He also was dedicated to community service and Sigma Chi." (The author can testify to the latter, having met Don at a Sigma Chi fraternity function).
Before they married, there was a sort of epiphany for Lynne. She called it her “aha!” moment. Don took her to a memorial service at a cemetery where a military group paid respect to fallen heroes.
"I saw Don's passion and came away with a different view,” she said.
The Severes moved to Green Valley in 2004 and made an immediate impact. Both heavily involved themselves with community service. They were prominent as docents with the Pima Air & Space Museum.
"Don would push me to get involved. He would query me, ‘Whom do you share a life with?’"
She added, "While I was back in Denver, he wrote an ad soliciting a group that had nursing experience and wished to join up for further education and sharing." Former nurses responded.
Lynne would become the guiding light for the group. She also joined the Air Force Association and has been active in the Patriot Guard Riders, a group of bikers (mostly older and ex-military) that banded together in the 1970s to prevent protest and harassment at military funerals. She is also coordinating with Davis-Monthan officials to plan a support group dealing with military suicides.
She was recently honored by Davis-Monthan as a Hometown Hero, an average citizen who positively impact the community. During the pandemic, she was front and center with her nursing skills. Lynne flew with a B-25 crew last month, sharing time on the flight deck and the nose gun position. Don had flown B-25s.
The Severes enjoyed traveling the country. "We RV'd 22 years all over the United States," Lynne said.
When asked about any memorable trips, the moment became somber. They had visited the Twin Towers in New York City on Sept. 10, 2001, and had planned to return on the 11th, but got turned back. A recollection that brought tears to Lynne's eyes.
Don passed away last year; fittingly, on Memorial Day. Lynne has since devoted her days to his memory.
"Don had a heart condition for years. He would live each day fully. I have tried to do what would make him proud and what I think would honor him. I did not always agree with him, but deeply respected him. He was an exceptional man. I loved him very much."
The conviction and devotion to her husband is indeed inspiring and complete. Don was a special man and well deserving.
Lynne is, as Mom would often say about significant people she knew, "no back number." She walks the walk.
And, carries the torch so very well.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
