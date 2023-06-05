Part 1 of 2

Ten years ago, a friend asked me to attend a showing of "Tombstone" at his large screening room. The assigned task was to pause the movie when and if the facts varied from what was just seen. My bartered pay was a couple beers and all the chips I could handle. It seemed that neither party made out well.

Cast

“Tombstone”: Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Kurt Russell and Bill Paxton.
Poster
Elliott

Sam Elliott played Virgil Earp in "Tombstone."
Russell.Earp

Wyatt Earp, left, was played by Kurt Russell in "Tombstone" in 1993.


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

