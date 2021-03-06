Meandering the Mesquite: HISTORY OF COMMUNICATIONS — A Writer's View

In the beginning, there were grunts and shrieks, mostly to warn off intruders. Men controlled the den, women were content to let him, providing that the necessary vittles were supplied via whatever he could catch and club.
(Much later, women invented the altar, which would alter everything,)
Through the ensuing centuries, other means were developed to allow for interaction between and among man and nature.
Drawings on cave walls proved useful to tell stories. Drums were concocted for signals. Smoke as well. The trouble with those advances in communication is they were intercepted by those meaning harm, allowing for discovery of location. Obtuse behavior was experimental.
Writing came along about 3000 B.C. when the Egyptians discovered that papyrus was easy to use for whatever edicts one decided to impose. All this culminated with the invention of the printing press by Gutenberg in the 15th century, thus paving the way for the easy distribution of printed matter to inform (or misinform) the general populace, which forever ended the aura of uniformed bliss.
Here in the good old USA, telegraph wires were strung throughout the country in the early 1800s to communicate with isolated places, such as most of the West. Sam Morse developed a code. Old communication clashed with new. It was not an easy transformation. Drum signaling and smoke informed the locals that the intruder was bringing modernity. A Native American on horseback can take out a telegraph line with ease. For that matter, so could the robber and the isolate. Sadly, progress persevered.
The major breakthrough came in 1876 when Alex Bell spoke into a transmitter, summoning his assistant Thomas Watson. There was a contentious debate that his work was commingled with Elisha Gray's efforts. No matter. History often discards the weak and underrepresented.
The beat goes on
The telephone opened up a vast vista of communication. By 1892, long distance calling was established. Bell continued his innovations and is credited with the early phonograph. He also worked on the early theories of air conditioning.and solar panels.
In 1935, Wilbur Schramm created an intellectual workshop dealing solely with communicative skills. His Iowa Writers Workshop was the model for the ensuing college studies field of communication. He oversaw the Office of War Information in WWII, dealing with the interpreting and production of propaganda.
Oddly, Schramm avoided public speaking due to the early onset of stuttering. In lieu of a valedictorian address, he played the flute. In 1959, he predicted the future of a carried cell phone. He was right. Damn shame.
Now, innovations are moving at a startling pace. The written word is fast becoming passe. Info is created and dispersed at lightning speed. Correct or not. Twitter has become the purveyor, replete with the same old gossipy content that has existed since man (and woman) started grunting. Progress has a price. The newspaper business is fast becoming a relic of a bygone time, perhaps Jurassic in nature, and is struggling to change.
This column is, like the T-Rex, endangered.
Longing for older times, but recognizing the shelf life of things, it is the nature of man to evolve. Personally, I embraced the hookup of two Campbell soup cans with 20 feet of string. It worked well. Of course, everything was a marvelous innovation at 8 years.
Clinging to the past with aging communications skills is where I remain.
Hemingway put it this way; "Write drunk, edit sober"
Cabernet Sauvignon, please.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke565@gmail.com