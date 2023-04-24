"I am lighter now. I used to be a monster at six-five and 260 pounds. I could run over anyone. Oh, well that was then," Robin Earl laughed at his self introduction as we sat down and talked about his remarkable football career.

Born in Boise, Idaho, he was transplanted to the state of Washington at an early age, following his coaching father to another venue. Earl would develop into an outstanding athlete. In track and field, he ran hurdles and threw the discus. (He still holds the state record for discus distance).



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?