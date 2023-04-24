"I am lighter now. I used to be a monster at six-five and 260 pounds. I could run over anyone. Oh, well that was then," Robin Earl laughed at his self introduction as we sat down and talked about his remarkable football career.
Born in Boise, Idaho, he was transplanted to the state of Washington at an early age, following his coaching father to another venue. Earl would develop into an outstanding athlete. In track and field, he ran hurdles and threw the discus. (He still holds the state record for discus distance).
But it was football where the most accolades came.
Earl played defense and offense, punted and place kicked. He was All-State two years running. I did not ask if kryptonite bothered him, but I'm pretty sure I saw a cape on a hook.
His notoriety drew attention from the major college football powerhouses such as Michigan, Notre Dame and Nebraska.
"Ara (Parseghian, Notre Dame coach) wanted me to play defense," Earl recalled. That ended any thought about playing in South Bend.
Earl stayed close; he opted for the University of Washington. Playing on the frosh team, he made an immediate impact and was soon playing tight end for the varsity. As a sophomore, he excelled at the fullback position. He saved his best efforts for rivals Washington State and UCLA.
During a long touchdown run he stiff-armed and knocked cold a UCLA defensive back. Over 40 years later, a man approached him in Las Vegas and introduced himself, "Hey, I'm the guy you ran over!"
Football is a special bonding fraternity.
Earl had a highlight reel game against the Bruins, running for 152 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Washington State could simply not contain him. Earl earned all Pac-8 honors and was voted Most Valuable by the Huskies. His career total yardage gained was second only to the incomparable Hugh McElhenny.
In the 1977 NFL draft, Earl was selected in the third round by the Chicago Bears. In an early workout session, Earl lined up at fullback. A voice behind him stopped the drill.
"Hey, who the hell is this? The guy is a truck!" said legendary running back Walter Payton as he had his first look at who would become his premier blocker.
Payton's memorable runs featured Earl out front, moving defenders. Earl recalled one of those runs.
"We were playing Kansas City. Walter must have reversed directions two or three times. I didn't see all of the run, I was pretty busy. Later, Chief legendary linebacker, Willie Lanier, grabbed me and said, 'Rook, great job, man!'"
Playing fullback and tight end, Earl had his own special moments with the ball. At that time Monday Night Football (MNF) drew huge audiences. In that venue, Earl stood out in a MNF contest against Cleveland. He caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. In the snow at New York, he scored a late touchdown against the Giants that sealed a playoff berth for the Bears. Robin Earl was a Bear for seven seasons and would play two more seasons in the infant United States Football League (USFL) with the Birmingham Stallions.
"Those two years were a lot of fun," he said.
He looked back at some Chicago Bear legendary men he knew, such as team founder/owner (and, on four occasions, Head Coach) George Halas.
"'Cheap! Cheap! Cheap!' At the outset of my career he told me, ‘Young man, don't worry about what the Bears pay you. Keep your nose clean and represent the Bears. You do that, and you'll make four times what I pay you.’"
And?
"He was right!"
Jim McMahon was the 'craziest teammate ever. He was football smart and was very accurate with his passes. He had no fear and was a leader. He was fun to be around.'"
Mike Ditka coached like he played; intimidating, mean and would win at any cost. He barely talked to players unless their names were Payton, Singletary, Dent or Hampton.
“After we both were retired, he approached me at a Bear alumni reunion. He was very respectful."
Walter Payton "was the ultimate teammate and leader. His work ethic was amazing. We played golf together. After football, Walter made poor choices and lost his soul."
Earl played at a high level for a long time and never had a serious injury. Unheard of. But, he did get more than banged up during a water skiing trip.
"I had a couple beers more than I should have, not my best well thought out moment," Earl admitted.
Life after football was rewarding. His involvement in the insurance field was lucrative. He still manages some commercial accounts in the energy field. He and wife Jill moved to Quail Creek a couple years ago. Jill is a home consultant for Robson Communities.
"Robin and I met online, Jill said. "And after a few dates, we were in love. He is really special."
Yes, he is Jill.
Ask any Bear fan.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
