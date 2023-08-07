Kurtz.GrandMarshal.jpg

Ellie Kurtz was grand marshal of the 2019 Country Fair White Elephant Parade, the last parade held.

I recently sat with Ellie Kurtz for a spell. Ellie is a well-known local entity — more than that, a legend. She was recognized with fanfare in 2019. Ellie served as the grand marshal for the celebrated White Elephant parade. Her long love affair with the area and its history is a special gift to the rest of us. She wanted to talk about a diary. Not just any log. This one has historic clout.

The Santa Cruz valley is rich with lore. The Spanish land grants, Apaches and settlers were players in the long-running saga of Southern Arizona. The Sopori Ranch and mining operations were the center of it. The lure of silver, gold and copper enticed the Spanish first, followed by American interests. The Apache were a problem.

Ellie Kurtz is a local legend, renowned for her knowledge of regional history and love of wildlife. 
Larcena

Larcena Pennington, kidnapped by Apaches.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

