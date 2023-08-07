I recently sat with Ellie Kurtz for a spell. Ellie is a well-known local entity — more than that, a legend. She was recognized with fanfare in 2019. Ellie served as the grand marshal for the celebrated White Elephant parade. Her long love affair with the area and its history is a special gift to the rest of us. She wanted to talk about a diary. Not just any log. This one has historic clout.
The Santa Cruz valley is rich with lore. The Spanish land grants, Apaches and settlers were players in the long-running saga of Southern Arizona. The Sopori Ranch and mining operations were the center of it. The lure of silver, gold and copper enticed the Spanish first, followed by American interests. The Apache were a problem.
Early on, settlers had their troubles with Apache. Larcena Pennington's story of survival is one of the West's most intriguing tales. She was captured, lanced and left for dead in 1860. She survived by crawling through snow to a camp — 15 miles! That same year, a young surveyor, Richmond Jones Jr., was hired by the Sopori Land and Mining Corporation. He documented his trip from Providence, Rhode Island to southern Arizona.
The details of his journey were meticulous. He included maps, stops, sickness, meals and mode of travel. Jones left Providence January 10, 1860. He sailed to Savannah, hopped a river boat to Mobile and eventually landed in Galveston, where he continued to El Paso. From that border town he entered New Mexico, stopping at Santa Fe and then Socorro.
The trip was no pleasure jaunt. Sea sickness and a variety of maladies accompanied him. Jones even wrote about a particular meal that deserved notice. Boiled goat.
Yummy.
His travels took him to Dos Cabezas, the Dragoon mountains and eventually he arrived at the Sopori Ranch on Feb. 23, 1860. “Sopori” translates to "peaceful." He would learn that the name was misleading.
The mining interests he worked for included Charles Poston ("Father of Arizona") and Sam Colt (six-gun magnate). Jones' task was to establish boundaries of their far-flung acreage. He jotted notes and had renderings of everything he saw, making his diary a treasure for historians.
The dangers from the Apache were constant. They had been fired up since Cochise had run afoul of the U.S. Army, particularly Lt. George Bascom, leading to a full-blown conflict which the Army was unable to contain due to troop withdrawals for the looming difficulties between North and South.
Jones, traveling alone from Tucson on July 14, was probably cautious of his surroundings as he sought the refuge of the Canoa Inn, on the Santa Cruz River. His timing could not have been more catastrophic. He rode into an ongoing massacre. He and six others perished.
His body, according to accounts, had a "bullet in the chest, 2 lances, and a pitchfork in the back."
Much of the story was told to others by a guy named Rhodes who had escaped, been pursued and survived the attack of overwhelming numbers. His untimely death notwithstanding, Jones left behind a monumental contribution with his diary, that’s held today in the University of Arizona Special Collections. We'll get to how it got there later.
The Sopori Ranch continued its history. Emanuel Beck bought it in 1941. He had made a sizable fortune in Mexico City real estate. Since he was seldom on the property, he hired William DeCool to manage the property. Fred Enke (yep, the Arizona basketball coaching legend) helped out. Nearby property was used to contain German WWII POWs.
Hollywood studio giant Jack Warner and his wife, Ann, purchased the property in 1951. They sold interests to John Croll in 1993, who, in turn, sold 10,000 acres in 1994; the bulk of the land going to the Sonoran Desert Conservation plan.
Enter the Kurtzes.
Bill and Ellie bought property there 50 years ago. This land was rich in history and the Kurtzes harvested many historical artifacts left by ancient dwellers. Over the years their acute interest morphed into a vast knowledge of civilization's progress in the Santa Cruz Valley region.
Their property contained structures, one of which was a well-known local bar named Bell's. The Kurtzes made the property into a homestead that reflected their values. Bill was a geologist and Ellie proved to be a pretty fair archeologist, who, like Richmond Jones, had found her way west while working for American Airlines. She met Bill in Tucson. Bill and Ellie’s place became a haven for many Arizona creatures, including some with two legs.
So, Ellie, what is the connection with the Jones dairy?
They bought it at auction and donated it to the University of Arizona.
"I thought it was an important piece of history," she said.
Unquestionably.
And the hummingbirds? While we chatted, literally dozens of the small birds formed a cloud around her head. It was a bit startling at first, but it became very apparent they were attached to Ellie Kurtz, often bouncing off her shoulders.
"I suppose they need some food," she laughed.
She had some pointed comments about population growth here.
"Where is the water going to come from?"
Her commitment to the land and the history is her essence.
"My life has worked out so well. I fell in love with Arizona. This is heaven."
Yes, Ellie, and you are an angel.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
