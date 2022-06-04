Meandering The Mesquite: HENRY HOOKER — Arizona's memorable cattleman

Third in a series of Arizona Contributors
The Sierra Bonita Ranch still stands, tucked away in the northeast corner of Sulphur Springs Valley. It represents a big chunk of history in the development of Arizona Territory. The diminutive New Englander, who built this cattle empire, put his brand squarely on the early days of the West. His name was Henry Clay Hooker.
Born in New Hampshire in 1827, young Henry came from Puritan stock, including members of the clergy. He had independence instilled at an early age. When you are one of eleven, you learn to fend for yourself.
His adventures began when he headed for California in 1854 to seek the riches of the gold find. Tiring of panning for yellow, he seized an opportunity to attain wealth in a different fashion. Hooker became a merchant selling hardware, then moved on to brokering cattle.
His store burned down in 1864, but his entrepreneurial drive took him to Arizona Territory. Here, with a partner, he began a beef operation that would eventually make him the premier rancher in Arizona.
Hooker's main customer was the U.S. Army. Forts like Grant, Bowie and Thomas were in constant need. By 1875 the fort-like ranch had been constructed and Hooker felt it was safe enough to bring his wife and three children from California. Because of changing needs, the Sierra Bonita would add facilities. The Army adopted a new policy requiring vendors to deliver drawn and quartered beef, rather than on the hoof. Butchering facilities were added.
Apache raids proved to be a menace for the operation. Freight teams often were attacked, and over 40 men were killed. Some of the trail herders from New Mexico stayed on to work. One of them was a young, scrawny, baby-faced drifter named Billy. He did not cotton to the physical work and moved on to Fort Grant, where he tangled with a bully blacksmith named "Windy" Cahill. The burly blacksmith underrated Billy and was killed for the miscalculation. Future legend Billy the Kid notched his first victim. A cowboy named Jim Lowe also worked for Hooker. He later would terrorize the West carrying a different name, Butch Cassidy.
Hooker's spread kept expanding and he achieved great success by bringing in Hereford cows from the East. He was instrumental in laying out various cattle trails. One that headed to California was used in a major drive by a competitor, the Vail brothers' Empire Ranch.
Hospitable … or not
Henry was not a typical fit for the rough and tumble industry he dominated. He raised thoroughbred race horses, a full kennel of greyhounds, developed a hot springs resort, and became one of the West's prominent hosts. Among the guests that stayed at the Sierra Bonita were famous painter Frederic Remington, naturalist John Muir, and newspaperman Augustus Thomas, who would write a successful play about the ranch, "Arizona." The featured player in the 1897 presentation was Fatty Arbuckle, a later silent film star.
Hooker also became embroiled in the Wyatt Earp/Tombstone vendetta. Earp, trailed by a posse, stopped at the ranch for supplies on his way out of Arizona. Hooker, no friend of the trailing posse that had some notorious cattle thieves, offered to shelter the Earp bunch. Wyatt declined and took to a hill nearby. When the posse arrived, Hooker, in true West hospitality, offered refreshments to the sheriff, John Behan, but not to his riders. Henry made sure they understood. He told Behan "Damn your posse!"
A ranch foreman, armed, stepped forward and confronted a rider who had reached for his gun. "Skin it back!" he roared. They did just that, leaving in a direction opposite of where the Earps were observing. Years later, Henry Hooker's daughter-in-law would interview Wyatt Earp in 1918. The account was quite fanciful and never got published.
Hooker was not always the refined host. An uninvited guest dismounted and handed the reins to Henry, not knowing he was the owner, and demanded a meal. He was served promptly. As he was departing, he asked Hooker if there was a charge. Hooker responded tersely, "Twenty dollars." The man protested the high number. Hooker answered, "That's the price."
Upon payment, Hooker tore up the money and scattered the pieces to the winds; and advised the man he would be given the same treatment if he ever returned.
Henry Clay Hooker died in Los Angeles in 1907.
His mark on Arizona history was burned as deep as his famous "crooked H" brand on his cows. He was a cut above.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com