Meandering the Mesquite: HEADING FOR THE TAR PITS? Newspapers and the Future

A wake up call was given in Las Vegas. No, the baccarat tables were not punishing. It was a small thing, an inconvenient truth, with apologies to the former vice president and multi millionaire.
Three hotels and four outlets were void of any publications, and the folks that manned them had no clue where to send me.
That disruption of daily routine produced some disturbing thoughts. It became a Scrooge moment, a glance forward provided by the Ghost of Tabloid Future, replete with Marley’s groaning, clanging chains, and a grave marked “RIP: NEWSPAPERS”
Shiver me timbers!
The history of community communications is lengthy. Skipping over the cave markings of Alley Oop (to their good fortune, they had no editors to disrupt their message), there were three significant historical advancements.
The Acta Diurna was the genesis, posting official business and daily events at the Forum in Rome, about 59 BC. The carved tablets were the product of Julius Caesar (whom, no doubt. controlled the op/ed page.)
Second, and world altering, was arguably man’s greatest creation, the printing press. Johannes Gutenberg, goldsmith and inventor, gave the public the printing press in 1450, with movable type. It was a game changer.
Johnny G, unfairly, secured no personal wealth for his efforts. He marketed much of his work through the Church. (I suppose they thought his work should be rewarded later at a higher venue.)
Another German, named Johann Carolus, produced the first commercial newspaper, circa 1605, in Antwerp, This became the forerunner of all newspapers.
The oldest paper in the U.S. that exists is the New Hampshire Gazette. It has been published since 1756. The oldest Western paper still operating is the Santa Fe New Mexican, first published in 1849.
My newspaper experience goes back decades. A friend asked me to fill in with the delivery of an A.M. paper route. Rising at 4 a.m. was not a problem.
Folding the papers was beyond my pay scale; not to mention the rain and a bike that defaulted. Writing is easier.
Presently, there are 1,300 dailies. Accenting the retreat from newsprint, 500 papers have been dismantled since 1970, an alarming pattern. Of course, several have been swallowed by large combines. When that happens, the local interests usually get blurred by corporate edicts and directions.
The Green Valley News output, however, is local in scope and a product of the paper’s own editorial staff. It is one of the surviving woolly mammoths that have steered clear of tar entrapment and extinction.
So, how much longer? With the accelerated pace of social venues, the end seems nearer. Newspapers have embraced electronic messaging. My generation is constantly pressed to get up to speed.
I refuse to go gently into the night. It is an unalienable right to retrieve your driveway newspaper.
Internet reading?
Bah! Humbug!