MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: HASSAYAMPA — Myth, tragedy haunt this Arizona river

The seemingly innocent stream has origins on Mount Union (Yavapai County) and drops a mile, then stretches out 100 or so miles before it empties into the Gila. The Indian name, Hassayampa, accurately describes the waterway: "river that flows upside down," because of its tendency to be subterranean in nature.
In Arizona history and lore, it has staked claim to being both tragic and mysterious. The legend of its powers has grown to rival Paul Bunyan in Americana.
Hassayampa also has a deadly history.
In 1888, a gold find created the need for some hydraulics. The Walnut Grove dam was quickly constructed for that purpose. Too quickly. The dam backed up the wandering Hassayampa and created a sizable lake.
To capture the power of the needed water flow, mistakes were made. Usually two sluices, one on each side of a dam, were protocol. At Walnut Grove, only one was built. That would prove deadly.
Heavy mountain snows built up in the winter of '89-90, and a thaw produced an accumulating rush to the Walnut Grove dam. Adding to the mix, the sluice was clogged with timber washed down from the mountains. Attempts were futile to clear the sluice properly.
In February 1890, the dam exploded in the early hours of the morning, creating a 100-foot wall of water, debris and large boulders, which had anchored the dam.
This devastating tsunami was so powerful that it still maintained a 40-foot height when it reached Wickenburg, 60 miles downstream. Everything near the banks of the Hassayampa was wiped out with little warning.
There was an attempt to alert the unsuspecting. Before the dam broke, an employee named Dan Burke was ordered to mount and spread the word downstream that the dam would not hold.
Dan proved to be a poor Paul Revere. He stopped in a tavern to warm his innards against the night's dampness. (Later attempts by Burke to spin his abortive ride in local papers were not accepted.)
A known count of 83 souls died at the hand of the Hassayampa River. Remains were found for decades after. A Chinese settlement, numbers unknown, was wiped out. It was Arizona's largest single tragedy.
But, interestingly enough, the Hassayampa is better known for its legend, the origin of which is disputed. Some credit the Spaniards, others the Native Indians.
The lore, simply put (which is no mean feat), is that anyone who drinks the river's water would never leave, nor ever speak the truth. Following the legend, old-timers often referred to liars as "Hassayamps." A cleaner version declared that the folks who stayed near the river often exaggerated its wonders.
A Mohave county paper printed a glowing tribute to the myth of the Hassayampa in 1909. The conclusion captures the myth:
"And whoso drinks that nectar rare
And breathes that free, inspiring air
Is thrilled with love that never dies
For Arizona's undimmed skies
Till fortune guides his steps once more,
Towards Hassayampa's golden shore."
What baffles me most is how that "nectar" got to Washington, D.C.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He belongs to Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com