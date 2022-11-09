"What do you care to hear?"

Rada Neal had moved over to her piano bench and was warming up with an old standard named "Smile," popularized by Nat King Cole. Interestingly, the music was written by Charlie Chaplin, he of the shuffling little bum fame, for his 1936 movie "Modern Times."



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?