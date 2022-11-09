Rada Neal had moved over to her piano bench and was warming up with an old standard named "Smile," popularized by Nat King Cole. Interestingly, the music was written by Charlie Chaplin, he of the shuffling little bum fame, for his 1936 movie "Modern Times."
Searching memory banks (mother was a music teacher and piano was her forte, especially classic composers) a few names were casted. Without hesitation, Rada smoothly segued into Rachmaninoff, the great Russian artist and composer. It was a wonderment to watch her; fingers barely caressing the keys, hands crossing over to obtain optimum effect.
No sheets. All from memory.
Stunning!
Rada was born of Yugoslavian parents and survived as an infant at refugee camps in Italy and Germany. Her parents had been part of the resistance. Her prodigious talent was evident at 3. She played the violin.
"I have scarce knowledge of the camps," Rada mentioned.
When asked whose genes had been acquired, she could not identify any of her lineage that possessed such talent.
"Mother persistently pushed me."
The family, worried about the communist camps, managed to land in Chicago in 1951.
Rada would hone her musical talent at Indiana University.
"They made me choose between violin and piano, it was the piano," she told me.
She was introduced as a youngster to the piano when neighbors, in the process of moving, gave her theirs to avoid the cost of transport.
Rada's career took her to a vast array of venues, outside of her teaching responsibilities. She was the accompanist for the U.S. Steel choir. She was one of the pianists for the memorable halftime show for the 1988 Super Bowl in San Diego. The game was a yawner as Washington clobbered Denver. But the entertainment was spectacular.
The show was titled "Something Grand." Boy, was it ever.
Eighty-eight grand pianos were surrounded by 44 dancers, that would account for 88 legs — Rockettes, of course — two 88-member drill teams, a 388-piece brass band, and a gyrating, aging Chubby Checker.
Rada played one of the 88 grand pianos.
"They bused us in for the show and then immediately bused us out," Rada recalled.
In 2015, she took the stage at Carnegie Hall. In 2017, she performed a solo at the Grand Ol' Opry.
Rada and husband Chip moved to Quail Creek in 2020.
She laughed, "Just in time for COVID. It put my performances on hold."
When asked how her talent expanded over time, she responded, "My mother's pushing resulted in my obsession with music. Often, I never recognized the applause. I am forever learning. I picked my road and can't change. Henry Mancini was an influence. I let the piano release the sound. I really play for myself."
She has a unique style. Her fingers and the keyboard are united, producing a singing tone. She memorizes everything. Rada has the touch.
When asked about a seminal moment in her career, she recounted a response to a professor.
"I will try to make people feel good when they listen to me play."
Mission accomplished.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
