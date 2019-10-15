Last of Three Parts
After the smoke cleared from Fremont Street, the perceived notion was the results were a positive for Tombstone and law and order. But, in short order, opinions changed and the mood turned ugly for the Earps.
Ike Clanton, whose survival was, in no small measure, a triumph for cowardice, filed murder charges. No doubt, this action was hardily endorsed by Sheriff John Behan, giving him another opportunity to stick it to Wyatt.
Doc Holliday and Wyatt were jailed pending bonds. Virgil and Morgan remained in their beds with wounds.
A huge parade followed the funerals for the three dead men; the hundreds of mourners and the curious filled the streets for their final trip to Boot Hill. Also weighing in against the Earps was the waning support of the community for a practical and hide-saving reason; many feared reprisals from the Cowboys and wished the Earps and Holliday to be gone.
The hearing held by JP Wells Spicer was intended to see if the charges merited a move to higher venues. Several damning testimonies came from Cowboy partisans Wes Fuller and Billy Claiborne. Claiborne's bona fides included an indictment for killing a man in Charleston.
There was more to come. A woman told the court she heard a short conversation when the Earp party strode by her on Fremont street, on the way to the empty lot. It went like this, an Earp (remember, they looked alike) told Holliday "Let 'em have it!" Doc was said to respond, "All right."
However, the tide turned in the trial when Ike testified. His account was ludicrous in every aspect. Then in a dubious legal maneuver, Wyatt got to read a prepared statement without rebuttal. Spicer, although critical of Virgil Earp's choices for deputies, nevertheless released the Earps, commenting that they had every right to defend themselves.
Another attempt to try the Earp party in the town of Contention was really a ruse to bushwhack them on the way. The Earps and Doc had an armed escort.
The use of legal means for revenge was exhausted. It was time to resort to plan B. Before leaving town, a third McLaury, who aided the prosecution, (Will was a Texas lawyer), distributed funds for another kind of justice.
Shotgun ambush
On the night of Dec. 28, Virgil Earp was ambushed by shotgun fire on Allen Street. He staggered into the Oriental saloon. He did survive, but lost all use of his right arm, refusing to have it amputated as he wished not to be a one-armed corpse. He told his Allie, "I still have one arm to hug you."
Ike's hat was found at the scene. Frank Stilwell was seen fleeing. Ike was later acquitted thanks to an alibi provided by some Charleston cronies.
The Earps suffered financially. Virgil had been removed from office and their gambling interests faded with the bad publicity. Years later, Allie Earp told a relative, "We should have gone when the gettin' was good, but Wyatt wanted to stay." She blamed Josie Marcus for that.
In January, a drunk John Ringo challenged Doc, and then Wyatt. A law officer broke it up before shots were exchanged.
On March 18, 1882, Wyatt and Morgan (who had recovered) stopped into Bob Hatch's saloon. Morgan headed for the pool table and Wyatt took a nearby chair. Two shots through a back window rang out. Morgan suffered
a mortal back wound. The second shot hit the wall above Wyatt's head.
Morgan would soon die, after supposin' it was his last game of pool. At this moment, Wyatt Earp shed himself of any law restrictions. Gathering his own posse, he headed for Tucson and the California-bound train that would carry Morgan's body.
He might well have been broke, but Wells Fargo wasn't. They commenced to fund the group for the duration of the Cowboy war. Wyatt did inherit Virgil's U.S. Deputy Marshal's commission, but the warrants he was given were, in his mind, hunting licenses.
Frank Stilwell and Ike were waiting at the train yard. Ike saw the well-armed Earp party and did what came natural for him; he lit out. Stilwell was soon to be referred to by the coroners jury as the "most shot up man every seen."
Wyatt in a much later interview gave a detailed account of blowing Stilwell to hell. Family members years later recalled Wyatt declaring he was proud of it. Cold-blooded Wyatt was not done.
Upon arriving in Tombstone, Wyatt et al were approached by Sheriff Behan who was attempting to arrest them for the killing. Earp warned Behan if he was not careful he would "see him once too often." They rode off tracking
the others thought involved.
In the Dragoon mountains, the posse went looking for Pete Spencer. They found Indian Charlie instead; he was rumored to have been in on the Morgan slaying. Four shots later, 'Ol Charlie was toes up.
War's demise
The afternoon of March 24 saw the posse holed up west of Tombstone, waiting for Wells Fargo money. The headed up to Iron Springs (sometimes called Mescal Springs), where they rode into a camp that contained
Curly Bill and friends. Wyatt, momentarily alone, traded shots, blasting CB to perdition.
(Some modern writers have contended that CB did not die, but lived on, based primarily on some dubious accounts.) I believe that Wyatt's
account, George Parson's diary, and a dying admission by an attendee at the Springs shooting are enough.
The Earp group, with a Behan-led posse on their heels for the Stilwell killing, drifted into Silver City, New Mexico and headed on to Colorado, where the Arizona request for extradition of Wyatt et al was quashed by the Colorado governor.
The war was finished, but the violent deaths persisted. One old-timer in the 1940s offered this, "When Earp started killing guys, everyone who even knew a Cowboy fled Arizona."
So, what happened to the rest of the cast?
Johnny Ringo was found shot in the head in July 1882, near Turkey Creek, on the east side of the Chiricahua Mountains. Arguments still rage as to his death. A hastily gathered coroners' group called it suicide; but remember, nobody mourned his demise and the body was decomposing when it was discovered.
John Behan lost the election for sheriff of Cochise County. Always the loyal politician, the Democrats took care of him. He was a government inspector, losing the job when some funds were unaccountable. He served as appointed warden at the Yuma prison and also in the quartermaster division in Cuba. He died of Bright's disease and is buried in Tucson's Evergreen Cemetery.
Joseph Isaac Clanton pursued his profession (rustling) in Graham County, near Springerville, AZ. He was shot dead off his horse in Graham County in June of 1887 by a sometime-bounty hunter named "Rawhide" Brighton, who had a commission to rid the county of rustlers. Grave is unknown.
John Henry Holliday outlived Ike, dying at Glenwood Springs, outside of Denver, in November 1887. One can hope that he knew Ike was dead.
Earp family members
James Earp died in LA of natural causes in 1926. He was 85.
Virgil continued on following various boom camps in the West. He even took a turn at law enforcement, despite the use of only one arm. He died in Goldfield, Nevada in 1906 of pneumonia; Allie at his side. He is buried in Oregon, where his daughter by a previous marriage claimed him.
Allie Earp lasted the longest. She died in 1909 in LA, feisty till the end, she was 99. Her funeral was Los Angeles' biggest at that time.
Bessie Earp, James' squeeze, died in San Bernardino in 1887.
Warren Earp, the youngest brother who returned to Tombstone for the vendetta ride in '82, was shot and killed in July 1900 at the Headquarters Saloon by a cowboy named Johnny Boyette, who was never charged. Obviously, Warren was not popular.
Celia Ann Blaylock ("Mattie") turned back to prostitution after Wyatt abandoned her. She worked for Big Nose Kate in Globe and her life spiraled down to the dying mining town of Pinal where, blaming Wyatt, she took her life by ingesting a lethal cocktail of alcohol and laudanum in 1888.
Josephine Sarah Marcus Earp stayed with Wyatt for over 40 years. At the end she pushed her own biography, but conveniently avoided her role as Helen of Troy in Tombstone. She died in 1944 at 83 years.
Wyatt Earp spent the rest of his life pursuing riches. He retained a close relationship with Wells Fargo for years.
He came close to attaining wealth in Nome, when he made a small fortune running the Dexter saloon. He was flush for a while dealing in real estate in San Diego. He received some bad publicity when he refereed a big boxing match in San Francisco.
Always, the Tombstone story followed him. Stuart Lake's book "Frontier Marshal," catapulted Earp to the heights of Wild West history. The book took liberties with the truth, but it is hard to ascertain whether it emanated from Earp or Lake. It was published after Wyatt died in 1929, and was a big seller.
The end came in a rented LA bungalow. He died, in bed, from a urinary infection. He was 80. He survived a lifetime in the Wild West and received nary a scratch. He was pretty much broke.
Wyatt would be amazed at his lasting notoriety, but probably agitated that he did not cash in on it.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian,Western lecturer and researcher. He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com