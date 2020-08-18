Meandering the Mesquite: GOOD GUY IN BLACK — The Hopalong Cassidy Story

In the early days of Hollywood westerns, there was this concrete belief system; heroes wore white and bad guys' skulls were adorned with black hats.
The reasoning was that the viewing public needed help to discern from good and evil. Apparently the studio moguls thought that the unwashed out there could not follow the action and dialogue. You know, the public was some kind of stupid (somethings never change).
Hopalong Cassidy would change the perception.
Hop Along Cassidy, as he was originally named, emanated from the pen of Clarence Mulford. His creation was a far cry from the character who would become universally adored.
Mulford's Hoppy was an anti-hero sidekick that featured a wooden leg when he sprung to life in 1904. He bore no resemblance to the sarsaparilla-drinking cowboy icon that won the hearts of millions (including this author) decades later.
Hopalong (the name and character had morphed) catapulted into national adulation due to the portrayal by one William Boyd. Boyd's road to fame had taken some strange detours. He was a movie actor of note in the late '20s and early 1930s. Boyd was a party guy and man about town.
All that came asunder when his career hit the rocks in the early '30s.
He was undone by the ineptitude of the press. Another actor shared the same name. William "Stage" Boyd, a major star, got arrested for alcohol and drug possession, and carrying lewd pictures. Boyd the Bad had been featured in movie epics such as "Oliver Twist" and “The Spoilers," acting with stars such as Gary Cooper. He would die in 1935 of alcohol abuse.
Our Bill Boyd (Hoppy) was misidentified by the papers. They ran pictures of Bill (the Good) with the sordid story of his counterpart. Boyd's career nosedived.
His career was resurrected at age 40 when the role of Hopalong Cassidy came his way in 1935. It was a hit.
Creator Mulford was present during the initial filming and was reported to have passed out when he saw Boyd in a dark blue outfit. This apparel was the genesis of the black garb Boyd would wear for decades. With the absence of movie colors, the blue appeared as black.
In 1948, Boyd bought the rights to the Hoppy character from Paramount and took it to NBC. He built a virtual empire that featured movies, radio and television.
He marketed Hoppy cap pistols, watches, lunch pails, gloves, T-shirts, ear muffs, hair tonic and even a dental kit. A theme park, "Hoppyland," was constructed in 1951. (It had a short life; perhaps a Griswold visit would have saved it.)
His personal conduct even took on a reformation. No more parties. After four marriages, he settled in with No. 5 in 1937 (Grace) for the rest of his life.
His Hoppy films and TV series provided experience for future stars like Bob Mitchum and George Reeves (Superman). Of the many Hoppy sidekicks, Andy Clyde and George (Gabby) Hays stood out.
He was generous with his time and money, donating to children's hospitals. Bill Boyd died in 1972. His portrayal still remains in America's consciousness.
When interviewed late in life, he revealed that the Cassidy role had great influence on him. "I became more responsible. If it weren't for the kids
I would be a bum."
Boyd/Hoppy could not be anything but a hero. He had the best genuine laugh in the entertainment history.
Sometimes, black hats sit well.
Scott Dyke is a Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyle65@gmail.com