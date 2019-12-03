The game has an obsessive nature. It can be repetitive, but always presents new challenges.
You chase a small ball and hit it with a variety of sticks. You do this for four hours, and when you are finished, there is usually a degree of unhappiness. Sounds like fun? Maybe madness.
One wag declared it was a game devised by the devil and played with inadequate tools.
After 65 years with golf, I cannot explain any of it. However, looking back there has been some good come from the experience; mostly mirth.
My introduction came at a U.S. Open venue where I was pressed into service to carry a bag for an unremembered non-touring professional. I was replaced after one hole by a real caddie.
The point of this is that Ben Hogan was in the group ahead. I was hooked. In the pre-Palmer era, lessons were for rich kids. Grip it and hit it was the plan.
Fast forward a decade. Marriage and two incomes allowed for us to join an upscale country club (think "Caddyshack"). Our junior membership was affordable. What could break the bank were the caddy fees.
The course was a regular PGA tour stop. We saw Arnie, dined next to Chi Chi, and met a chubby young player with a crew cut named Nicklaus.
The lure of small-town living influenced a move to the Pennsylvania mountains. The banking job brought me an extra bonus. His name was
Art Wall. He had just returned to town after winning a tournament. Not just any win, mind you.
He became the second oldest pro to win, Sam Snead being the oldest ever. Art had been Player of the Year and leading money winner in 1959, the Masters being his signature victory.
Art, a bit of an introvert, nonetheless had some stories. Fellow competitor Tommy Bolt, an exceptionally apt name given his legendary temper, lost a tour event on the last day, mostly due to a balky putter. When he left the parking lot, deciding punishment was needed, Bolt tied the offending club to his back bumper.
Ironically, years later, he and Art teamed to win an tournament that provided the impetus for originating the Senior Tour. Art Wall became a treasured friend through the years.
Goofy goings-on
Crazy things can and do happen on the golf course. Holes in one are somewhat rare. I have somehow managed to have 12. I would trade them all for a round of 68.
On one summer late morning, my foursome (golf limits the number of lunatics to 4) put up some improbable numbers: 2 holes in one, 2 eagles, 9 birdies, and a doggie. The latter being a new entry in the nomenclature of the sport.
One of our group hooked a tee shot out of bounds across a road. The ball hit a dog being walked and caromed back into play. He, naturally, birdied the hole. Dog status unknown.
Once, I lost a match when my opponent hit a ball out of play, but only for a while. It bounced off a brick house and came to rest inches from the cup, costing me the match. It still stings.
A particularly strange member, who happened to be a scratch golfer, showed up for a club championship match in pirate regalia, including a parrot on is shoulder. He won.
Speaking of birds, this one guy had a reputation he could not shake. When he was younger, he tried caddying. His player hit a shot that soared into the woods. When asked if he had spotted the landing, he affirmed that he had marked it. After 10 minutes had elapsed, the player was penalized for the lost ball.
Irately, the golfer grilled the boy on the bag. "Where did you mark my ball?!!" Our less-than-Mensa candidate replied, "It was right near that wren, but it flew away." Years later, several of us dropped a 10-pound weight into his golf bag. He never noticed.
Another player was a noted cheat. His trademark was the "life saver"
gambit. He would slip the round thin mint under his ball to improve his lie. The evidence would be pulverized. He was found out when an opponent retrieved the ball from the cup and could not help but discern peppermint.
You cannot make this stuff up.
The club was unique. Handicaps were disdained. The unofficial motto? "Play better!" It sure put the kibosh on sandbagging.
Golf is a game of character, and characters. These days I play the "forward tees." Despite early joshing ("Hey, your skirt is distracting me") several companions have joined me.
It is the game for a lifetime.
Yeah, you can stagger about the softball field for awhile. Tennis works only if your opponent is as physically challenged as you. There are no geriatric rugby or hockey venues. Pickleball? The very name sours me.
Nothing compares to the majesty of a golf course.
So, has it been worth it? The costs and aggravation?
Get right back to you on that, after I check my tee time.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He has a ten handicap. You can reach him at scottdyke65@gmail.com