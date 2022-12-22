Three kings.jpg

Three wise men brought gifts to newborn Jesus at the manger in Bethlehem. 

 Wikimedia Commons

The story is well told: The nativity gathering of shepherds, livestock, and three guys from the east. The shepherds were tending sheep in the vicinity, but how did the trio get there, and, more to the story line, what did they bring?

Depending on the source, they were advisors to great rulers, possessing advanced education and special cognitive skills. The boys had followed a "great light" to their destination. On their inward journey, they stopped by King Herod's digs and discussed their mission with the wily ruler. He implored them to bring him knowledge of what they would see and hear.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?