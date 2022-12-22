The story is well told: The nativity gathering of shepherds, livestock, and three guys from the east. The shepherds were tending sheep in the vicinity, but how did the trio get there, and, more to the story line, what did they bring?
Depending on the source, they were advisors to great rulers, possessing advanced education and special cognitive skills. The boys had followed a "great light" to their destination. On their inward journey, they stopped by King Herod's digs and discussed their mission with the wily ruler. He implored them to bring him knowledge of what they would see and hear.
His motive was pure evil. He had heard of an impending birth of a "king" and was driven to exterminate a potential rival. Leaving Herod, the three Magi were informed by dreams of Herod's plans. They would return by different routes.
Actually, the number three came about years later. The book of Matthew does not give a number for the Magi. Lore and oral history present numbers as great as twelve. Let's stick with three.
Melchoir, the eldest, was said to come from Persia (Iran). He brought the gift of gold. Gaspar, from India, brought frankincense and Balthazar, from Arabia, toted the myrrh. A fourth Magi appeared in later versions. He was detained due to his aiding a dying man, so the story goes. He missed the birthday party; Joseph, Mary and the baby had departed for safety in Egypt by the time he arrived.
The three gifts had some real value. So, where did these treasures go?
Theories abound. One has Joseph and Mary using the frankincense to make the stable a bit less foul smelling. The animals, you know. The myrrh was used as an ointment for the baby. The gold paid for the stable rent. If that was the case, it was an abominable rip-off for the ages.
Another version has the ultimate villain, Judas Iscariot, selling the gifts. That's a bit of a stretch, considering frankincense and myrrh probably did not have a shelf life of a couple decades, and the heavy gold would have been hard for Jesus to carry around.
Likewise improbable is the fanciful story that the two criminals who shared the fate of crucifixion with Jesus stole them. You think the Romans would have passed them by? After all, the soldiers would gamble for his garments.
Another story has the myrrh being used at his burial. The myrrh would have been pretty seasoned.
The three gifts would become symbolic for Christians. A tribute to the three men was penned by O. Henry (William Porter). "The Gift of the Magi" is literature's most enduring piece of irony. A young married couple display their love by sacrificing. She cut her hair to pay for his Christmas gift, a watch chain. He sold his watch to give her some combs.
On the subject of irony, O. Henry wrote this short story a couple years after he left prison, having been convicted of embezzlement. Apparently, his skill with a pen was somehow enhanced by his time in the pen.
So, where did the Magi's gifts go? It doesn't really matter. There was a bigger present that day in Bethlehem. It was mankind's greatest gift: Jesus.
Merry Christmas!
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
