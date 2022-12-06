[Untitled] (1).jpg

Cleo Harrington competed as Miss South Dakota in the 1954 Miss America Pageant.

The lady enters a room, and people stop and look. There is no mistaking the emanation that accompanies her, similar to a beauty queen strolling the runway at Atlantic City, with Bert Parks crooning in the background. Pretty doggone accurate.

Meet Cleo Harrington, Miss South Dakota.

Cleo Harrington

Cleo Harrington, in a modeling shot.
IMG_2623.JPG

Cleo Harrington today at her home in Sahuarita. 


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?