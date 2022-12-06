The lady enters a room, and people stop and look. There is no mistaking the emanation that accompanies her, similar to a beauty queen strolling the runway at Atlantic City, with Bert Parks crooning in the background. Pretty doggone accurate.
Meet Cleo Harrington, Miss South Dakota.
"It was a very unique experience," Cleo said. "I was so young and a bit overwhelmed by it all. Imagine sitting next to Grace Kelly, who was one of the judges."
That would be her first, but not last, exposure to Hollywood.
Competing for Miss America opened doors for opportunities.
Cleo served as an official greeter for the inauguration ball of Gov. Joe Foss. A guest made a point of introducing himself. He invited Cleo and her parents to breakfast the next morning.
The cowboy was infatuated with the beauty queen. His name was Casey Tibbs. It was the start of a long and often interrupted courtship.
Casey was no ordinary ranch hand. His forte was riding horses. Nobody did it better. His rodeo skills were nationally recognized.
Nine bronc riding championships and two All Around Cowboy awards attested to his skill. He was featured on covers of major magazines. Casey was the Babe Ruth of his sport, taking rodeoing from obscure Western arenas to urban venues like Madison Square Garden.
The broncs couldn't throw him, but Cleo Ann Harrington surely did.
After Cleo graduated from college in 1958, they married in Deadwood.
Fate would insist on an appropriate destination.
Hollywood calls
The movie industry was controlled by several major studios at that time. Because of their dominance, most of the cinema stars resided close by. Cleo and Casey had an apartment on Sunset Boulevard, smack dab in the heart of the Hollywood industry. The legendary Schwab's drugstore was nearby.
Cleo recalled, "On any given day, you could find two or three actors at Schwab's." Casey's work was mostly related to western movies. He served as an adviser, wrangler, stunt rider and sometimes had bit roles. Cleo remembered, "We were at Glenn Ford's house for a large dinner party after the movie 'The Rounders' was finished. Rita Hayworth was one of the many stars there."
Visiting the movie set for "The Misfits," she witnessed the best and worst of the Hollywood scene. A man stumbled and fell near her, obviously drunk or on drugs (or both); not Montgomery Clift's best moment. Soon after, a memorable meeting happened. She was introduced to Clark Gable.
"He was a very handsome man with splendid manners and poise. He kissed my hand. I was awed!"
Among the many filming sites she attended was John Wayne's "The Alamo."
In 1966, Casey directed and starred in "Born to Buck," considered a cult classic for rodeo enthusiasts.
The Oscars
"Our best friend was Arthur O'Connell, who lived near us," Cleo recalled.
"He took us to the Oscar awards in 1960. Arthur was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Anatomy of a Murder,' starring Jimmy Stewart."
(O'Connell was one of the movie's most trusted actors. He had previously been nominated for his role in "Picnic" starring William Holden and Kim Novak.)
The parties following the presentation featured a Who's Who list of Hollywood.
"I enjoyed watching Bob Hope dance," Cleo said.
Casey would keep his hand in rodeoing. Often, they would travel abroad.
In Tokyo, the couple noticed lights on a surrounding hill. Curious, they told their reluctant driver to check it out. The area featured a "house of pleasures," replete with geishas.
Cleo pursued her own career. She was a part-time bank employee, modeled, and took acting lessons. She would land the lead in a playhouse rendition of Paddy Chayefsky's "The Goddess."
The marriage, however, was strained. Casey had an unquenchable need for attention. His practical jokes often went too far. He gave iconic director Mervyn LeRoy a "buzzer handshake. Not a good career move.
Tibbs' most bizarre act was chewing drinking glasses. He even did that for a national audience on "The David Letterman Show." Cleo stoically endured it all. When queried, she would tersely comment, "It was embarrassing."
The final straw was his gambling addiction.
They divorced in 1965. Nearly 60 years later, Cleo, a most private personage, dwells only on his attributes.
On to Washington
Literally trading celebrity-filled fishbowls, Cleo joined the staff of Sen. Karl Mundt (R-SD) in the nation's capital.
As before, glamorous and noted figures came and went in her bailiwick. Hollywood reappeared in the form of Audie Murphy, movie star and the highest decorated soldier in WWII. He was attracted to Cleo and made a dinner date for the following week.
It did not happen. Murphy was killed in a plane crash a few days after they met.
Cleo would remarry and settle in San Francisco. She expanded her experience by engaging in finance (Merrill Lynch) and entering the field of real estate.
Later, she followed the siren's call and moved back to South Dakota. Tiring of harsh winters, Cleo found Green Valley/Sahuarita inviting. Currently, her schedule consists of writing, bridge, and enjoying the arts with friends. She retains a deep love for animals.
Any regrets?
"I wish I had not been so shy when I was a young woman. Things whirled by in a hazy blur. It happened so fast. I was so young, unprepared, and lacked the necessary sophistication. I should have enjoyed the experience more than I did."
Cleo Ann Harrington's life summary is a slightly altered Paul Simon album: "Still Classy, After All These Years."