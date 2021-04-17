Participating in a war is a life-changing event; being in three is beyond the call. Recently we visited Irwin “Herb” Holdener to hear his history. It is a remarkable story.
Born in St. Louis in 1923, he entered Iowa State college with an aptitude for engineering. 1942 saw the U.S. gearing up for combat. Herb took on training for the Army Aviation Corps.
In 1943, he was called for action. He spent cadet training in California, logging more than 200 hours flight time with four varieties of aircraft. The next stop was Austin, Texas, where he underwent 149 hours of training for the C47, a transport plane.
He and his crew flew their C47 to Australia, and further flew to the hot spot known as Guadalcanal to join the 403rd Troop Carrier Group in September of ‘44. Herb stayed in the Pacific theater, flying 109 combat missions.
At the end of WWII, he returned to the States in November 1945.
Herb re-upped and expanded his career as a flight instructor in Texas and California. Joining the Reserves, he returned to Iowa State in 1949, finishing with an engineering degree.
Again, war beckoned in Korea. In 1950, Herb took training for the C-119 and was sent to Germany.
After the Korean Conflict, he returned to the States and earned a master’s degree in engineering form the University of Illinois. For the next 10 years
Holdener was active in defense research projects. His accomplishments included being the project manager for development of the Minuteman Missile.
In 1964, Herb earned another master’s degree from Rensselaer Poly.
In 1968, Vietnam exploded and the need for pilots was tantamount to the war effort. His flight status resumed, Herb and crew flew the C-7A to Nam in November 1968. Herb would be elevated to Operations Officer during his tour of duty. Flying a large slow moving transport was hazardous.
“We took ground fire,” Herb explained. “The tracers streaked past the cockpit.” When asked what next, “We got the hell out of there!”
Back to the States in 1969, Herb put his engineering background to work.
He contributed to the modification of the Atlas Missile for NASA.
In 1972, retirement beckoned. Herb and Patti traveled the country for 17 years in a motorhome. They had raised three children, Jonni, Janos and Michael. The family has grown to four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Patti died in 2004. They were married 59 years. Herb married Lillian in 2018.
When asked about his life, Herb did not blink. “It was a satisfying career.
I liked every stop along the way.”
Lt. Colonel Holdener has had himself a special life; three wars, two advanced degrees and significant contributions dominate his 98 years.
Lillian put it best.
“He is a great man.”