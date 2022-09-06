Meandering the Mesquite: FROM CHEESECAKE TO TRIUMPH The Adolfo Cabrera Story

"I like to eat!"
Well, that was a good starting point for "Aris" Cabrera, Executive Chef for the Grill at Quail Creek. But to become an award winning culinary artist, it took a bit more than that.
The beginnings of his Horatio Alger journey began in Baja in 1974. Parents Epigmenio and Estefania (Montoya) were expecting a girl. They even had a name picked out. Jacqueline Kennedy was still an iconic tabloid personage.
Whoops. A boy appeared. Adolfo was given, but it did not stick. His father shifted gears and nicknamed him "Aris," after Jackie's second husband, Aristotle Onassis. Cabrera has responded to Aris ever since.
In 1977, the family moved to Tecomán in the state of Colima. Aris sought higher education by attending college, where he pursued engineering and food chemistry. Growing disenchanted with his path, he traveled to see his brother in Rio Rico. He obtained a job as a dishwasher at the resort.
It was a good fit.
In a hectic, short-staffed moment, the head chef asked Cabrera to make a cheesecake. That temporary assignment proved to be the genesis of his spectacular rise in the art of cooking.
"Mother was a very good cook; I learned from her," Aris noted. "I did not use the chef's instructions," but instead used the formula in his head.
Viola!
Aris Cabrera became Rio Rico's new pastry chef.
In time, he would extend his knowledge through seminars, competition, and tutelage from the likes of Warren Weeks.
In 2006 he was given the position of Executive Chef at the Doubletree in Tucson. In 2011, The Grill at Quail Creek offered Aris the top spot.
"It was an adjustment," Aris recalled. "I had to learn to cook for the residents. But I still enjoy some creativity."
Cabrera's position entails overseeing two kitchens and 24 employees. The Grill provides dining for the Quail Creek residents as well as the general public. The second venue requiring his attention is the Madera Clubhouse, which features special events and holiday fares. Aris is a constant sighting, as he scurries back and forth between the two kitchens.
Recently, Cabrera was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs in a ceremony at Las Vegas. The honor was bestowed upon him by the American Culinary Federation, which boasts 14,000 members. This honor is rare for chefs.
When asked if there were some standout moments besides the award, Aris laughed.
"Yes, it was embarrassing. They were filming me cooking, and interviewing me as well. I got distracted and the cameraman pointed at my pan. It was burning!"
Aris spoke of his career: "I have made mistakes, but have learned from them. In the workplace, I try to keep it happy. We have fun in the kitchen."
When asked about his culinary repertoire, he produced a thick file of over 2000 recipes.
His favorite dish?
"The last one I cooked!"
Adolfo "Aris" Cabrera has climbed the ladder to success, and cheesecake was the first rung.
A tip of the toqué to his chefiness!
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com