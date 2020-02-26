Two frustrating hours spent, and patience became exhausted. The search for $50 was abandoned. A senior moment? Nope, just trying to balance the checkbook.
Aah, if only to return to the days when entries were limited to checks and deposits. Progress has brought statements littered with check-less debits, credits, and an assortment of fees and errors (I own those). I'd like to blame the Russians, but this is solidly Americana.
The strong currents of automation have swept us into a paperless society. To resist is futile.
Recalcitrant behavior has been bludgeoned with fees and persistent reminders; perpetrated by banks, brokerages, an assortment of utilities and communication vendors. Even garbage haulers will clip you if you do not succumb to electronic financial dealings.
Thus far, this author has dealt with the demise of a paper trail. However, looming large above us all, and swiftly moving without resistance, is a far more significant adjustment that is annoying, scratch that, insidious, and nobody in the public eye is broaching the subject.
It is functioning as shears would on sheep. You are being clipped. Let's talk interest rates.
The Great Housing Meltdown, which began in 2007, preceded and followed by sundry other related calamities, was the genesis for manipulated interest rates. It was a necessary evil, this tampering by the Government, considering we faced a financial disaster that could rival the 1930s.
The Treasury and the Federal Reserve mounted their steeds and rescued our financial system. They opened the spigots (remember the Federal Government can print the moolah at will) and stabilized the problem.
Hurrah!! (As a significant side note, you should be aware that Congress was a major player in the collapse, by allowing ease of entry for loans to a lot of people who did not qualify by previous standards — hello, Fannie Mae; plenty of villains to go around in that God awful mess).
We survived. But Washington could not keep their hands off. They left the safety nets (low interest rates) in place long after they were not needed.
The withdrawal symptoms might be unpleasant. It was convenient. It was comforting, It was short-sided. It was, and is, wrong.
As of this writing, the 10-year Treasury note yields about 1.6 percent. Do the math. If you were thrifty enough by postponing pleasures, and therefore accumulating some wealth for retirement years, you have been screwed. If you have $100,000, your return is $1,600; pretty damn meager return for a lifetime of frugality.
With rates like this, it catapults the saver back to the 1950s. Trouble is, groceries amount to a lot more than $20 a week, and a car costs at least 10 times as much.
Presently, we are told by government that inflation is virtually nonexistent. Oh, yeah? While admittedly frozen in the 20th century (some say the 19th), I can still add. My costs have risen significantly in the last 10 years. Not only that, the minimum wage has increased 50 percent.
But what about the deficit? The Republicans blame the Democrats, who blame the Republicans. Truth is, they are both complicit, along with the faceless who really run Washington. And the deficit keeps growing at an alarming rate.
Whatever, the responsible savers, most elderly, have been scuttled to the dustbin of irrelevancy, courtesy of the Solons of the Swamp.
Of course, most of the world banks collude to repress the rates. Much of Europe have what amounts to negative yield. Think this way, institutions charge you for holding your money.
This, of course, forces billions to be invested in our Treasury offerings, which depresses rates. The old supply and demand deal, but it is an artificial creation.
So, what now? I wish I knew. The economy and the stock market are robust. Unemployment is at all-times lows. These conditions should call for higher rates accompanied by some inflation; which is not a bad thing.
But man-made forces are preventing. Pogo was right: "We met the enemy and it is us!"
For my part, the vote I cast will be for whoever addresses the problem, be they Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Whig.
No wonder I am rooted in the Old West.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He also was a Wall Street stock broker. You can contact him at scottdyke65@gmail.com