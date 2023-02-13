Two of God's creatures are embraced by mankind. Dogs and horses. Both have a history of performing necessary functions. Dogs hunted, herded and guarded. Horses got you there. Think of the Model T. Over time, not needed in the field, dogs morphed into pets.
Horses? Not quite. There are reasons why dogs became the preferred family addition. They are smaller and eat less. Also, horses are hard to sleep with.
I've had lots of dogs come and go in my life. So did a few horses. Regretfully, I never owned one (they're expensive), but I admired their intelligence and loyalty. Besides, one cannot saddle a dog.
In my younger years, I spent a couple summers working at a thoroughbred racetrack, grooming and often riding a quarter horse to lead two-year-old colts through their paces. Always a sucker for horse tales and tails.
Movies featuring horses pull at your heartstrings. Following is a list of favorites that are still topical and very entertaining. If you need a break from vampires, cyborgs, and impossible killer elites, try these pleasant productions.
Black Beauty: The 1877 Anna Sewell novel demonstrates how timeless a story line can be when capturing the emotions that run the gamut. A horse that is loved, lost, mistreated and regained will get you every time. The 1994 film adaptation is a winner.
Flicka: The western novel set in Wyoming and written by Mary O'Hara chronicles a young man's affection for a maverick filly and their travails together. In the movie, a young Roddy McDowell plays the rancher's son. He will become a staple in future movies of the same bent. Disregard his English accent at a Wyoming ranch in this 1941 film.
Flicka means "little girl" in Sweden. Though you wanted to know that.
The Horse Whisperer: This 1998 Robert Redford film is more of an offbeat love affair. Redford's character is called upon to heal a horse who suffered terrible injuries while being ridden by a young woman, played by Scarlett Johansson, who was likewise severely hurt. Both horse (Pilgrim) and rider (Grace) overcome physical and mental barriers. Both form attractions to the reclusive Montana horseman played by Redford.
Then there are the triumphs of unique equine talent that has existed since man got mounted.
Seabiscuit: An inspiring story of the grit and heart of an undersized horse determined to be a champion. This 2003 movie featuring Jeff Bridges reveals the personalities of racehorses, trainers, and jockeys. A true story of how a disregarded horse bested a Triple Crown winner in a match race.
Secretariat: Continuing in the racing venue, this 2010 film recounts the special talents of perhaps the greatest racehorse of all. The big horse won the Triple Crown in 1973. Both movies are excellent enactments of the "sport of kings."
The Misfits: This is a dark and somber horse story. Arthur Miller wrote the story that became a 1961 film. The title is descriptive of the group that scours the landscape for wild horses. One of the party, played by Marilyn Monroe, learns the mission is to capture and sell the mustangs to dog food processors.
The movie is compelling for lots of reasons: scenery, Clark Gable (his last film), Monroe (who dies mysteriously a year later), and a physically worn Montgomery Clift (who dies in 1966). Eli Wallach delivers a superior acting job.
The Electric Horseman: This is a Robert Redford film made in 1979. A has-been rodeo star rescues a celebrity racehorse from the corporate entity who has no regard for the health of the animal. Jane Fonda provides the narrative as she uses her reporter skills to track down the cowboy and horse in the western wilds. The experience erodes her callousness that comes with the profession.
Really a good movie.
National Velvet: This 1944 film was based on the Enid Bagnold novel. It features a 14-year-old Elizabeth Taylor and an irrepressible Mickey Rooney. Throw in the great character actor Donald Crisp. A bit corny, but still, my favorite. The best of the "overcoming the odds" horse story.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
