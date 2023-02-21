Do you desire a first-class getaway? One that avoids the hustle and bustle of inconvenient throngs?

Here is a dandy place: the border town of Sasabe, Arizona. The numbers are intriguing: One lodging facility, one mercantile store, one gas pump, one church, one bar, over 30 horses, and a lot of history in a real Western setting.

Paul Bear.jpg

Local historian Paul Bear stands in front of the church in Sasabe. 
Carleigh Gault

Carleigh Gault manages the historic guest ranch in Sasabe. 


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

