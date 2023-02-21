Do you desire a first-class getaway? One that avoids the hustle and bustle of inconvenient throngs?
Here is a dandy place: the border town of Sasabe, Arizona. The numbers are intriguing: One lodging facility, one mercantile store, one gas pump, one church, one bar, over 30 horses, and a lot of history in a real Western setting.
The crown jewel is Rancho de la Osa, an upscale guest ranch that provides the trappings of a cowboy (and cowgirl) experience blended with all the comforts of modern vacationing. We will come back to the ranch and its many amenities. First, let's dive into the past of the ranch and Sasabe.
The town, if you choose to call it one, derives its name from the Tohono O'odam word meaning "head valley." Artifacts have been found that trace the early inhabitants over 2000 years ago. The Spanish incursions left behind written records. Following the Coronado expedition trail, Father Kino left his mark here. His entourage made contact with the Papago in 1699. By 1725, a mission/inn/outpost was established on the site of the Papago village.
Following the ownership of Sasabe makes for a murky trail. Spanish Land Grants, The Gadsen Purchase, and lack of documentation proved to be an enigma. Throw in the nearness of the border to boot, where the demarcation lines varied. Paul Bear, local historian, offered up his expertise.
"It is all questionable," he said.
My column previously explored land ownership encompassing Tubac and beyond. Baca Float #3 was (and is) a surveyor's nightmare where ownership was skewed again and again.
In the 1880s, burgeoning cattle baron Colonel William Sturgis claimed the property that was developed by the Kino expedition, which included some still- existing outbuildings. One of those structures is at Rancho de la Osa. It is the oldest known building still in use in Arizona.
Sturgis expanded his cattle operations on the over 600-acre setting. He used the image of a roped she-bear as an identification logo for the ranch, hence its accepted name ("osa" means "she-bear" in Spanish).
The ranch and surrounding village often got caught up in the violence that accompanied the ongoing Mexican Revolution. In 1916, Francisco "Pancho" Villa conducted a raid. Crossing the border, Villa set upon the ranch and town to secure needed supplies for his guerilla fighters. Villa, once a stalwart of the Revolution, had become a shunned person by the recently established Mexican government. He harbored a dislike for the US, as they had aided his former comrades.
Paul Bear informed us that the raiding continued until 1929. Villa would be characterized as a cutthroat or a martyr, depending on whatever source you believe. History now grants him hero status. In fact, at the end, he was a paranoid politician with a small following of renegades. He was shot to pieces, a la Bonnie and Clyde, in a motor car in 1923. The Dodge he was riding in did not live up to its name.
By 1924, the ranch was functioning as a recreational facility. In the 1930s, Dick Jenkins and others bought it. Jenkins was a highly placed Democratic Party operative in Arizona. The ranch would become a hangout and retreat for party bigwigs. Hubert Humphrey liked the ranch so much that he built a small place there. LBJ and Lady Bird would come here often. Supreme Court Justice Willam Douglas visited. The Marshall Plan was drafted here. Other noted guests included Tom Mix, Zane Grey and John Wayne.
During the '30s, Sasabe would become a safe haven for those who cared to drink and gamble, given its remote location. An interesting tidbit is the fact that Arizona went "dry" when it became a state. That law was passed and enacted in January 1915, some five years before national prohibition was passed.
In 1960, the property was owned by the Escalante family. The town was the subject for Life Magazine. Not much has changed since then, except a dramatic decrease in the population. Then there were 70 residents. The mercantile store carries on.
Deb Grider continues its operation. She has strong ties. Her mother was an Escalante. The store has this charm. One gas pump outside. While we visited, an ancient Ford 150, equipped with two gas tanks, was fueling. Why two? It would transport the fuel across the border for resale. There is a bar in the rear. It is only open on Saturday. When asked about the limitation, Deb queried if I wanted to be a bartender. Understood.
As Paul Bear explained it, there has been a running joke about the bar. Seems that it was at one time furnished with nine seats. One for each resident?!
Paul met us at Sasabe's house of worship. It has a neat history. The Escalantes and Jenkins partnered to build it. The church, and specifically its doors, was used in the filming of "Lilies of the Field," a 1963 breakthrough movie for Sidney Poitier.
Bear and others decided to renovate the historical structure. The non-denominational congregation has undertaken the task. They are served by a Mexican Catholic priest who conducts bilingual services. The new name is Santa Elena.
Back to Rancho de la Osa. It was purchased by Russ True and others in 2016. Russ has lifetime credentials for operating highly successful vacation ranches. His White Stallion Ranch west of Tucson is incomparable. The de la Osa offers a dream vacation for clientele that seek the Western experience.
Manager Carleigh Gault detailed the myriad of events and options offered by Rancho de la Osa, from dining to horseback riding. The intimate 19 rooms provide for a more personalized service venue dispensed by the staff of 15.
The scenery is spectacular. History abounds. We briefly chatted with some guests, one from North Carolina (my old haunt) and one from Washington DC, whom I offered condolences. Most come here via references from past guests, although marketing is used. Word of mouth is their stock in trade.
Accolades are numerous. Various trade magazines have rated them top ten status for travelers. Upmost in their venue are the horses. All 33. Head wrangler Robyn and four others run a friendly and caring operation. Most activities center around pleasure riding, but de la Osa does offer a program tailored for women that desire spiritual bonding. A horse will do that.
Sasabe and Rancho de la Osa promise an unusual and simplistic meld with the Western experience. A visit will provide a slice of Western heritage. It will also cure all your ills.