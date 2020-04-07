April is the least favorite month. Yeah, there is Easter on the 12th, and Passover on the 8th to 16th. Arbor Day, April 24th, garners support too.
Some Southerners celebrate with Confederate Heroes Day on the 26th, if you can believe it.
All these pale by comparison when the 15th rolls around. That would be the traditional doomsday deadline for rendering unto Caesar what he will undoubtedly waste. Hello, Internal Revenue Service.
(And it's little solace that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year the deadline's been pushed out three months to July 15th.)
Taxing Americans is an old tradition; the British employed the burden on the colonies. It was an isolated victory for taxpayers. They revolted. Bostonians hurled a bunch of Lipton into a makeshift large cup, formerly a bay.
America avoided an annual stipend until 1862. You might remember there was a little fracas going on labeled the Civil War. Abe and the boys needed some dough, so they put on a temporary (that's a laugh) tax on income over $600.
This was periodically adjusted, upwards, of course. By 1864 the Feds had created a graduated formula that had a 10 percent charge on income exceeding 10 grand. The tax expired in 1872.
But the experiment was not lost on the rascals in Washington. The temptation for pols to fund their nonsense with income tax became a stark reality in 1913. The 16th Amendment passed, cementing the forevermoreness
(a new addition to Webster's) of an annual bite on working Americans.
In 1918 (circa WWI), the graduated formula reached the zenith of a 77 percent bracket, no doubt eliminating the slogan of the rich not paying a fair share.
In 1919, the overworked and underappreciated IRS assumed the task of enforcing Prohibition. Given that most of the U.S. were breaking that law, the Justice Department assumed the enforcing in 1930. Think Elliot Ness.
The IRS functioned with what amounted to a fiefdom of political appointees that ended in 1952. A Congressional investigation uncovered tax evasion and bribery. The system was scrapped and revamped. (In the early '50's, my father told me stories about a local man who took kickbacks from taxpayers while serving the IRS; apparently a common rural event before the purge.)
There have been other misdeeds. President Nixon pressured the IRS to target political opponents. In 2004, two IRS lawyers were punished for misrepresenting to the courts about certain tax shelters.
In 2013, IRS officials gave "extra scrutiny" to various groups. The
investigation revealed that 83 percent of those groups were conservative
leaning. Unlike the Nixon scandals, no one was punished.
In 2015, more than 700,000 social security numbers were compromised by hackers.
Having a couple of dealings with the IRS over the years, I found that their representatives helped immensely in problem solving. Trouble is, you can rarely talk to one. While their work load has increased, their numbers have dwindled, leaving the contact to a bewildering process captive to automation and computers.
Welcome, once again, to Big Government
Leaving you with some final observations:
Why don't we tax cows? The farmers already milked them dry.
"Income tax has made liars out of more Americans than golf," said Will Rogers.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America, and a longtime taxpayer. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com