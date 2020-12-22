MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: ENJOYING CHRISTMAS — A 2020 Guide For The Homebound

#%**+>@# you, COVID!!
It has robbed us of a great pleasure, namely watching the grandkids tear open their presents; not to mention our traditional Christmas Eve service and meal.
But, there is a contingency plan that will provide a pleasant diversion.
Movies.
My wife's eyes just rolled upward. I provided assurances that there will be no Westerns. Maybe.
What follows are special seasonal selections, and a few classic songs that enhanced them. Nostalgia is in play.
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" was first recorded by Judy Garland, from the movie "Meet Me in St Louis." Judy, for my money, still ranks as one of the greatest female vocalists.
"Silver Bells." This song far outlasted the movie it came from, "The Lemon Drop Kid." It was sung by Bob Hope and Marilyn Maxwell.
"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." This novelty number from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was performed by a guy named Ravenscroft, whose vocals were better known as the voice of Tony the Tiger, you know, the frosted cereal cat.
"White Christmas" debuted in "Holiday Inn" (1941), sung by crooner Bing Crosby. It ranks as the biggest selling single song of all time — 25 million.
Reneging on the no Western agreement, "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" was recorded by cowboy star Gene Autry in 1949.
Personal favorites are any Christmas songs by Mannheim Steamroller and
"Ol Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra, especially his reshuffled Christmas album of 1948, produced in 1966.
MOVIES
"Prancer" is a wonderfully done movie about an 8-year-old girl who thinks she has rescued one of Santa's charges. The ending has a surreal confirmation of the Santa saga. Sam Elliott abandoned his 6 guns for his part.
“It's A Wonderful Life" is an enduring classic with Jimmy Stewart rescued by a fledgling angel. It has many messages for the audience, mostly that a good life produces many friends. Sort of a cross breed of "Our Town" and a reverse "Christmas Carol."
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is an all-time animated hit.
Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation." The Griswalds' best adventure. Every time watched, this flick produced something hilarious. Chevy Chase at his laid back best.
"Home Alone." A stranded boy outwits two idiots. One of the funniest slapstick movies ever.
"A Christmas Carol." The Charles Dickens novel has been filmed at least eight times on the big screen (including two silents). My favorite is the 1951 rendition.
Of course, "Miracle on 34th Street” is unmatchable. Edmund Gwynn IS Santa Claus, and a young Natalie Wood is adorable.
If action is your wont, there is "Die Hard," a Bruce Willis classic about a rogue cop ruining a major heist during a corporate Christmas party.
(I can't help it. There are some Westerns)
"Three Godfathers," a John Ford/John Wayne vehicle that has a plot line of three less-than-wise bandits toting a newborn through the Arizona desert to a town called New Jerusalem, featuring inspiring advice on high.
Lastly a pretty funny Italian film, "Botte di Natale" (The Fight Before Christmas) starring spaghetti cowboy star Terrence Hill (Mario Girotti) who became Italy's highest paid actor, mostly due to the big hit "My Name is Nobody" in 1973. The story line is about two gunslinging brothers forced by their mama to come home for Christmas.
Something for everybody.
Pour a beverage, pop some corn, and enjoy.
Merry Christmas.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writer of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com