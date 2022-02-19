MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: DUTCH COMMANDO Little-known War in Indonesia

"Would you be interested in looking at the swords our family has? They have a history. They belonged to Sukarno."
Eveline Eaton got my attention. Besides, there would be no travel time for the interview. She is the media sales consultant for the Green Valley News. Great stuff right under my nose. Kinda like returning from an all-day boat ride without a fish to be found, and seeing a kid land a 10-pounder from the dock.
Sukarno was the absolute leader of Indonesia after the end of WWII. He came to power during the Indonesian war of independence and ruled for more than 10 years. Controversial, yes, but nonetheless, a recognized world leader.
However, the "sword story" turned out to be something else.
Eveline's father, Piet Vermeer, was a Dutch soldier. Moreover, he was a member of an elite fighting outfit, the Dutch Korps Commandotroepen. He joined the Dutch Army in 1937 to fight the Japanese presence in Indonesia. (Indonesia was a Dutch colony for years). Then he became a member of the elite Korps. This group was similar to our Green Berets.
Piet would advance to a rank equivalent to master sergeant. In 1940, he was captured by the Japanese and sent to a prisoner work camp in Indonesia. He labored at a coal mine and also on the Burma-Thailand railway. The coal mine experience was brutal.
Often spit on and whacked by a rifle butt, he survived it all to return to his family. Eveline said that the Japanese women gave out much of the mistreatment. His survival consisted of rice and water.
In a story within a story, Eveline related the strange romantic courtship and marriage of her parents. Her mother, Wilhelmina, met her father in Indonesia when he was serving. After his capture, they would receive updates on each other through various correspondents.
In November 1942, they were married by proxy. Eveline recalled, "There was my mother in this wedding dress and attendants in Java, without my father. He was in a Japanese camp."
With the end of the war, Piet returned to his family, but remained in the service. The war had produced a strong feeling of independence among the Indonesian colonies. Sukarno emerged as the leader of the rebellion.
Sukarno's weapons
In 1948 the Dutch, no doubt to protect their various interests in the region, went on the offensive against the upstart government. Piet was back in action.
By 1949 the Dutch had regained control. Piet was part of the group that captured Sukarno. That was the genesis of the "sword story." Her father relieved the dictator of his ornamental weapons.
In time, the Dutch would withdraw their interests in the regions. Their invasion was looked upon negatively by the rest of the world, including the U.S. The message was delivered that the Marshall Plan funds for rebuilding Europe might not be doled out to the Dutch.
Ever the warrior, Piet petitioned his wife to join the Korean conflict. With three small children in tow, Wilhelmina nixed the idea with a short retort. "Are you crazy?"
Ever the soldier, Piet and his unit went to Surinam to support the liberation movement in 1954. Surinam had been a "safe haven" of sorts for the Netherlands.
After the invasion by the Germans in 1940, much of the existing Dutch royalty fled to Canada. Several of the royal families visited Surinam during the war. Surinam had supplied a small force that fought for the liberation of the Netherlands.
Vermeer and company were paying back. Surinam was a strategic source. It had bauxite mines. Bauxite is an ore necessary for the production of aluminum.
The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Eveline has fond memories.
"He loved taking a Sunday drive. He dearly loved his family. But the soldier never left him. Looking back, I now understand that the war did much damage. Today, he would be diagnosed with PTSD.” (Author's note: In that era, it was labeled “shell shocked.")
Piet Vermeer, in another time and another life, would have commanded a Greek force at Thermopylae, or dug in with Custer at the last stand.
He was born a warrior, a true soldier. Such men are not meant to be duplicated.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com