When you think of private eyes, the screen personas come up; you know, Humphrey Bogart and Tom Selleck.
But wait, the distaff side has their heroines too, and there is a dandy right here in Green Valley.
Wanda Lee Adams caught me by surprise. In her prime as a detective, she stood 5 feet, 2 inches tall and tipped the scales at a whopping 115 pounds. But, my oh my, was she a tough cookie.
The story starts when she answered an ad in 1958 placed with the Tampa (Fla.) Times. They gave some requirements of size. Wanda met none of them, but she answered the ad and overcame the size factor by telling the prospective employer, "I got a lot of God-given horse sense!"
The employer, a local large department store, whinnied a yes that kicked Wanda's career off.
There was much to learn and much to do. Shoplifting had become more than a nuisance, instead the store was bleeding profits from the felonies.
"We had cameras, peepholes and periscopes placed around,” Wanda said. Diligence and savvy were needed to combat the problem.
Wanda's intuitive abilities led to a major breakthrough. She noticed irregularities with a inter-store refund system. Her investigations led to the uncovering of false sales in one store that were refunded in another.
Wanda discovered employees were in on the scam.
"There were city detectives available to us, and we would turn the suspects over to them," Wanda said.
A woman employee was nabbed when it was found she was forging refund vouchers. Another employee was caught stealing a typewriter. In all, Wanda was involved in more than 100 cases.
Moving her career on to Pensacola, she found there was ample need for her talents. While apprehending a perp, she was dragged across the street while determinedly hanging on to his pants, serving as an 115-pound anchor. Local cops honored her with the nickname "Bulldog."
In Fort Walton Beach, Florida, she completed 80 hours of police training.
Commendation & kudos
Her career was interrupted with a two-year stint in Germany and Washington state with her serviceman husband. She returned to Florida in 1971 and was back in her old haunts in 1975.
In an encounter with a thief, she broke her ankle during the chase. "I got him anyway," Wanda said with a wink.
A janitor tried to get by her watchful eye with loot, but she took him down. "He looked a little lopsided," she recalled.
By 1979 she was made security manager for the store. By now, Wanda knew all the tricks, including professionals who wore overcoats with special pockets and umbrella toters.
Her career final stop was with retail giant J.C. Penney. During her six-year tenure as head of security, her leadership led to a dramatic decrease in losses. In 1989 she received a commendation from the State Attorney. She also received kudos from the FBI in relation to a kidnapping.
On the dark side, her car had a bullet hole, "probably from a fired stock boy," Wanda guessed.
Among the many stories she recalled, the strangest was her encounter with a man who was acting very odd. He kept popping up near counters and then disappearing. She followed him and saw him down near the floor looking up a woman's skirt.
"I lost sight for a moment,” she said, "and there he was looking up my skirt!" She slapped him and called the cops.
In 1992, Wanda retired. She and her late-husband Ross Graves embarked on a series of travels via motor home and acquired a summer place in South Fork, Colorado. They settled in Green Valley in 1998.
"I took notes of all our travels," Wanda said, "and now I have my notes to help me remember all the trips."
Looking back, Wanda Lee set a high bar for her profession. "I would do it all again!" she told me.
For sure, the little lady called "Bulldog" sent a strong message: “Don't steal here!!”
