Old West history knows no boundaries. The passion for gunplay is global in scope. Take Italy. In the 1960s, “Pasta Land” developed its own film industry. They churned out countless shoot ‘em ups that became known as "spaghetti westerns." Clint Eastwood, a barely known, second-billed TV series actor, became a huge star via these Italian flicks, playing a stoic cigarillo-chewing gunman.
Other American actors followed suit. Italian directors groped for realism. Closeups featured facial pores, dirty cheekbones and buzzing flies. But, when they focused on the action, reality took a powder. The impossible became routine. Severing a single-strand rope at 200 yards with a Colt .45, from horseback, was routine fare.
Not to mention the 13 shots from a six shooter.
Italians, however, were not exclusive with their lust for Western dust. Over a span of decades, the number I care not to divulge, there has been more than a score of foreign contacts – those either seeking research or willing to share their own. England has a fair share of Old West fans. Two stood out.
The first had a huge dossier on Wyatt Earp, replete with "never before seen" authentic pictures. He requested my verification. No, he demanded it. He went away in a huff after being told that they were bogus. For instance, one pic was so badly resembling Wyatt that the only chance it was genuine would be if a delicensed plastic surgeon was roaming the west.
Another pic credited the photographer and a date of 1932. Pretty good trick. Wyatt died in 1929.
Sorry about that, gov'nor.
Another visitor hailed from the Netherlands. His claim? A direct descendent of Johnny Ringo. He produced authentic-appearing documents where the link was established to Ringo's father, who had penned several letters in the late 1880s. Pretty good stuff.
Oops! Ringos' pappy had accidentally blown his head off some 20 years prior while traveling west when John was a young lad.
But, every once in a while, some folks have the goods.
An Australian comes to mind. His visit demonstrated authenticity. He had researched the "revenge posse" that Wyatt had led. Pretty good stuff.
Thanks, mate.
Two foreign women joined a lecture tour uninvited. We were in the Chiricahua Mountains. They followed us to Tombstone and became pesty, peppering me with questions, most of which went misunderstood, as their language was indecipherable.
They were from Boston.
Far and away the biggest number of Western buffs have come from Germany. The
Germans have an unquenchable thirst for knowledge of the American West. A group of German investors went so far as to build a town setting a few miles from Tombstone, for the purpose of lodging. Ben Traywick, Tombstone Historian Emeritus (40 years) called.
"Hey, pard, there's a group of Germans that wanted me to help them with the history here. I'm too damn old for that so I gave them your name and number."
I met with two ladies. We agreed on a fee. But it was scrubbed. Why? Their marketing plan was, shall we say, “wacky.” They were only going to advertize
in Germany. Furthermore, upon a second visit, I noticed that the horse stock they originally had had been replaced by a bunch of nags.
I bowed out. So did the Germans a few years later. They took it on the chin financially.
Good news: Russell True, a longtime acquaintance, bought the place with some other folks. Russ has been a successful guest ranch operator for decades. It has been renamed the Tombstone Monument Ranch. The location is a few clicks west of Tombstone, near the grave (monument) of Ed Schieffelin.
Ed sowed the seeds of the town when he found the silver. We will be taking some special guests there as part of a Tombstone history tour. One member, a longtime friend, has a Germanic heritage.
Guess I'll rewrite the ranch history a bit.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
