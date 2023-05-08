Old West history knows no boundaries. The passion for gunplay is global in scope. Take Italy. In the 1960s, “Pasta Land” developed its own film industry. They churned out countless shoot ‘em ups that became known as "spaghetti westerns." Clint Eastwood, a barely known, second-billed TV series actor, became a huge star via these Italian flicks, playing a stoic cigarillo-chewing gunman.

Other American actors followed suit. Italian directors groped for realism. Closeups featured facial pores, dirty cheekbones and buzzing flies. But, when they focused on the action, reality took a powder. The impossible became routine. Severing a single-strand rope at 200 yards with a Colt .45, from horseback, was routine fare.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?