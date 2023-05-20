The Roaring Twenties were notable for huge societal changes. Emerging from the harsh constraints of World War I, Americans were eager to embrace pleasure and be entertained.
They succeeded.
Primary among the sidebars of indulgence was the penchant for death-defying and titillating stunts. A landmark waterfall became a symbol of risk taking. Niagara Falls was waiting, just begging for the need to conquer nature.
Enter Charles Stephen and his barrel.
In 1920, Chuckie, dying to be the first, climbed into his specially made keg, anchored his feet with an anvil, and cascaded down the falls. The barrel was recovered with only Chuck's arm inside. After more failed attempts, Jean Lussier got the job done, secured in a giant rubber ball contraption in 1928. He was picked up by the Maid of the Mist boat virtually unscathed.
However, the official history of this stunt was submerged in the period of chauvinism. Later research discovered this revelation. In 1901, one crazy lady, Annie Taylor, rode a barrel over adjacent Horseshoe Falls off the Niagara River. She made it. Her hope for fame and fortune never materialized. She died broke and unmentioned.
Another mania grew to national proportions during the 1920s. In 1924, Alvin "Shipwreck" Kelly sat on a flagpole for 13 hours. The race to set records was in play. Eventually 51 days was the zenith. One must wonder if Grubhub catered these stunts.
College students had their own insanities. One was swallowing goldfish. The act was not life threatening, but often caused intestinal malaise. The infant movie industry provided the need for outlandish stunts. Given there were no stuntmen then, actors performed their own. Three reel standouts were Douglas Fairbanks, the great matinee star; and two baggy-pants comics, Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton.
Lloyd produced an iconic film moment of Hollywood lore when he was filmed hanging from the hand of a giant steeple clock. The fledgling movie industry created the niche for those who wished to risk life and limb for a buck. Given the marketability of Hollywood stars, stand-ins became necessary. These rough and tumble characters took the risks doubling for the actors.
First and foremost was legendary stuntman, Enos "Yakima" Canutt. He did not just perform stunts but was an innovator. He developed special equipment and invented techniques. An example of the latter was his ability to "take a punch" on screen without any real contact. This became the staple for future action fight scenes. The first known usage was when he and a young actor, Marion Morrison, put it in use for a Western. The young actor would gain some notoriety under the assumed name of John Wayne.
Canutt's signature stunt was in "Stagecoach,'' a 1939 breakthrough movie for Wayne. Yakima jumped onto the team of horses pulling a coach at full speed. He worked his way up to the lead pair and dropped down to the riggings. From there he hit the desert floor and allowed thundering hooves and wheels to pass over him. John Ford, legendary director and not exactly a sentimentalist, was noticed turning quite pale and was overheard muttering he will never use that stunt again. Ever.
Canutt lived to 90, defying the gods.
Chuck Roberson was a Canutt understudy. He too was a primary fixture in John Ford films. Ford always referred to him as "Bad" Chuck. It was a reference to Roberson's penchant for raucous nightlife activities...He doubled the Duke for decades.
Eventually the automobile would challenge the horse. That would create a different set of stunts. Racing getaway cars, rollovers and crashes became specialties for the stuntmen. The king was Hal Needham. He was at his best when teaming with Burt Reynolds. Hal had the background. He learned from "Bad" Chuck. In the movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino paid homage to Needham by creating the Brad Pitt role.
Of course, there were women who perfected the craft. Helen Gibson was the first. Her character in the 1916 silent movie, "Hazards of Helen" jumped from a standing start from horseback onto a moving train, rendering the cast and crew to mimic their genre, Speechless. Modern movie stunts were specialized by the best in the business. Jeannie Epper performed and doubled in notables like "Charlie's Angels," "Bionic Woman," and "Robocop."
Then there was Evel Knievel. His forte was jumping motorcycles over everything; fountains, buses, canyons included. Evel was influenced by Joie Chitwood, a well-traveled stunt driver who was a fixture on the fair circuit. (The author saw Chitwood many times at a county fair venue.) Evel was the Liberace of stunts. He wore an Elvis-like cape and could promote himself with aplomb.
His first brush with fame came as a young construction worker. He commandeered a huge dirt mover and proceeded to do "wheelies" until the machine took out a major power line for the city of Butte, Montana. He was fired. No matter. The career path had been established.
Evel survived many crashes, including a bad one at Wembley Stadium, London. He got into fights with some Hells Angels at the Cow Palace in 1971. His much-ballyhooed attempt to jump the Snake River in a steam powered rocket bike came up short when his chute opened prematurely. He loved the risk, the money and the thrill. When asked what his thoughts were when stunt riding, he responded, "Oh, boy! I'm going to crash and there is nothing I can do."
Words to live by.
Special recognition goes out to actor Tom Cruise. The 60-year-old drove a cycle off a cliff and parachuted to safety. A throwback, for sure.
On a dare, at 15, I rode a bike down a steep, rock-strewn gully.
Two broken fingers, a separated shoulder and a multitude of cuts and bruises later, the stunt career was put on hold.