"Fearless Freddie," a Hollywood stunt man, clings to a rope ladder slung from a plane flown by A.M. Maltrup and is about to drop into an automobile in 1921. His stunt characterized the national attitude of extravagance in the Roaring Twenties.

The Roaring Twenties were notable for huge societal changes. Emerging from the harsh constraints of World War I, Americans were eager to embrace pleasure and be entertained.

They succeeded.

In 1901, Annie Edson Taylor was first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel and survive. She sent a cat over the Falls in a barrel before she took the plunge to test her method. The cat had a blood head but survived. 
Harold Lloyd was a comedian, actor and stuntman who dominated motion pictures during the silent film era. Here, he performs a daring stunt in 1921.
Legendary stuntman Evel Knievel on the set of "The Bionic Woman" with Lindsay Wagner in the late 1970s. 


