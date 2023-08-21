At one time, back in a faraway murky place that embraced civility, the election season was restricted to, you know, an election season. Voters would put aside briefly their daily routine and pull some levers to decide, if only for a short time, the fate of the republic.
Enter the beloved field of communications who ramped up and expanded the blood sport of politics. The media, which heretofore was limited to papers, radio and television, added a fourth vehicle: the internet. Alas, that beacon provided no more or no less rational truth telling than its predecessors. In any event, all took notice that the American public had an appetite for political conflict. The previously cottage industry that competed for our attention in an election year morphed into a 24/7/360 barrage on the senses (or lack thereof).
The U.S. is not without a history of veering off into some pretty extreme venues. Prohibition turned into the classic example of Washington charging into the abyss to appease a minority of stump yellers (who today, have the bull horn).
It was an idiotic experiment. The public chose to ignore the law and drink alcohol as they always did. This led to the unintended (and poorly thought out) result, i.e., the rise of organized crime, which plagued the nation for decades. The lawmakers’ knee-jerk was a disaster. It would not be the last time.
Forty years later, Washington repeated the folly of ignoring the majority, and paid a terrible price — the Vietnam War.
Truth in politics
In the tumultuous 1920s-1930s, Will Rogers gained national status lacing comments on the political scene with a delightfully wry observation of the politics of the day. This iconic folk hero, once again, demonstrated that nothing has changed much. Some of his wisdom:
"The crime of taxation is not the taking of it. It's the way we spend it."
"Politics is so expensive it takes a lot of money even to get beat."
"I've never seen it so bad as what the media makes it."
"This would be a good time for someone to come along that knows something."
"Income tax has made more liars than golf."
Other notable wits have weighed in.
W. C. Fields: "Hell, I never vote for anybody! I vote against.”
Mark Twain: "Loyalty to country always. Loyalty to government when it deserves it.”
Mark Hanna: "There are two important things in politics: money is one. I can't remember the other.”
Henry Cate: "The problem with political jokes is that they get elected.”
Necessary changes
So, given the current state of the union, here are 10 suggestions to retrieve its stability.
1. Give the extremes what they care for. Global warming zealots can summer in a designated area from Death Valley to Phoenix. Deniers winter in Alaska.
2. Democrats get their news from Fox. Republicans from CNN
3. Letters to the editor writers must pay $5 a word.
4. A federal term is three years. Once served, the incumbent can never seek office again. Never.
5. Donations are restricted to $100 per campaign. That includes individuals, PACs, corporations and unions.
6. Government pay increases cannot exceed 1% every 10 years.
7. Divide the federal government into 50 groups. Oh, darn, we tried that already.
8. Every taxpayer gets two votes.
9. No one with a law degree can run for office. (Shakespeare is nodding.)
10. Members of Congress, upon being sworn in, must vacate Washington in 24 hours. If they return at any time during their term, their pay will be forfeited.
It is highly intriguing that Americans, every once in a while, elevate politicians to lofty aeries far above their intelligence and experience. Also interesting is the public's sometimes inability to grasp the concept that media types often pontificate about subjects that were slim and none in journalism schools. And Slim is out of town.
Government is a necessary evil. But beware the overreach. After all, the voters are supposed to be in charge, which brings to mind Winston Churchill's observations:
"After a time, civil servants tend to become no longer servants and civil."
"Some change their party for the sake of principles; others change their principles for the sake of their party."
A closing thought comes from a beloved opossum philosopher: "We met the enemy and he is us!"
In case of emergency, please remove embedded tongue from cheek.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
