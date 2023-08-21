US_Capitol_west_side_(cropped).JPG

One Green Valley writer has a few suggestions for ways to improve our nation's capitol. 

 Martin Falbisoner

At one time, back in a faraway murky place that embraced civility, the election season was restricted to, you know, an election season. Voters would put aside briefly their daily routine and pull some levers to decide, if only for a short time, the fate of the republic.

Enter the beloved field of communications who ramped up and expanded the blood sport of politics. The media, which heretofore was limited to papers, radio and television, added a fourth vehicle: the internet. Alas, that beacon provided no more or no less rational truth telling than its predecessors. In any event, all took notice that the American public had an appetite for political conflict. The previously cottage industry that competed for our attention in an election year morphed into a 24/7/360 barrage on the senses (or lack thereof).

Mark_Twain_Cigar2.jpg

Today's politicians and U.S. citizens could learn a thing or two from American legend Mark Twain. 
Will_Rogers,_silent_film_actor_(SAYRE_8003).jpg

Will Rogers' dry observations of American politics still hold true decades later.  


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

