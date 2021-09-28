MEANDERING the MESQUITE: CHRONICLERS AND MYTH MAKERS

Part 3: Wild Bill Hickock
If James Butler Hickock never existed, Hollywood would have birthed him. His exploits were that spectacularly memorable; a short life of frontier gunfights. You would think that there was no need to exaggerate his Old West adventures.
Of course you would be wrong. Writers heightened his deeds from Bunyonesque to Mount Olympus.
Born in Illinois in 1837, Hickock and his reputation were legendary. He acquired the moniker “Wild Bill” via a bystander that cheered him after a fight. Nobody knows why, but it stuck. Even Hickock embraced it. Three notable shootouts propelled his fame nationwide.
In Rock Creek, Nebraska in July 1861, Bill was operating as a stock tender for an Overland Stage office. This building was owned by one Dave McCandles, who stopped by and demanded payment in arrears. The station operators were a man named Wellman and his wife. McCandles was purported to have been toting a shotgun. He was accompanied by his young son and two armed men, whose purpose for being there is unexplained. Some words were exchanged and Hickock’ s Colt erupted, killing McCandles.
From here on, the story gets skewed. Harpers magazine would later credit Wild Bill with killing ten. A recent bio by the well-known writer Tom Clavin (“Wild Bill” 2019) presents another bizarre interpretation without proper sourcing. Clavin writes that Hickock shot the two others, one of whom was finished off by a hoe0wielding Mrs. Wellman. Worse yet, Hickock is said to have followed a blood trail and shot the other with McCandles’ shotgun.
Now, just wait a minute. Three armed men dispatched by a Colt and a hoe without getting off a shot? That was thought-provoking for local authorities. They arrested Hickock, Wellman and another for murder. As it turned out, there were no witnesses for the prosecution. The three were found not guilty.
A proper explanation can be found in “Wild Bill Hickock,” a 1926 book by Frank Wilstach, who had the opportunity to interview people who were germane to the shootings. One was the 12-year-old McCandles boy who accompanied his father. Strangely, the 1861 jury never called him. His story, and others, reference a reputed love interest of Hickock and McCandles, named Shell (sic Schull). When author Wilstach interviewed her years later, she offered other motives, namely the strong feeling of the times, i.e. North (Hickock) versus South (McCandles) and a matter of horse stealing. Clavin also claims in his book that McCandles often made fun of Hickock’s feminine appearance, but offers no substantive proof. Hickock was a strong and sizeable man for his times and, even at 24, had a gunman’s reputation. This researcher leans toward the Wilstach book.
Legendary notoriety
Hickock made a name for himself as a Civil War scout. Among the notables he befriended were an elder legend, Kit Carson, and a younger budding legend, Buffalo Bill Cody, who would later present Hickock to the eastern audiences. Before the stint as an actor, there was more legend building to be done.
In July 1865, in Springfield, Missouri, a fellow gambler named Davis Tutt finished second in a forever immortalized street gunfight, mano e mano. He had the audacity to be wearing Bill’s watch. Tutt grabbed it from a card table over a dispute of a debt. Writers have woven a woman in this event too. One Susannah Moore was purportedly spurned by Hickock and took up with Tutt. No evidence presented, however. Willstach’s book chronicles Bill losing to Tutt , and Tutt keeping the watch as collateral.
Willstach interviewed the son of a shopkeeper who saw the gun battle. His father called it “cold-blooded murder.” Not what the public would like to hear about a legend, is it?
In 1869, Wild Bill increased his notoriety in Hays City, Kansas, when he killed a man who was threatening him. Bill was quoted at the time, “He talked his life away.” He also killed Bill Mulvey, shooting him off a horse, or dismounted, whatever version you care to believe. Abilene, Kansas hired Hickock to do some marshaling; no small feat in a wide open cowtown. In 1871, Bill killed Phil Coe. Unfortunately, he also killed his own deputy as well, thinking he was one of Coe’s men. There are many versions of what prompted the affair, at least one (Clavin) involving a love interest. (That theme is getting old, fast).
Of course, there were many shootings credited to Wild Bill, real or not. What seemed to have been well accepted is his prowess with a gun and the nerve it took to use it. His demise is pure Hollywood; shot from behind by a coward. After all, who would dare to face Hickock?
After his death in Deadwood, South Dakota, the myth makers persisted. Some writers missed his original burial site. His pal, Colorado Charlie Utter, planted Bill at a campsite, Bill was later moved to Mount Moriah Cemetery. He would eventually have unwelcome company.
The ersatz female theme in Wild Bill’s life would continue. In 1903, Calamity Jane (Martha Jane Cannary), who had spun tales of her romance with Hickock for decades, died. (Bill left behind a widow named Agnes who ran a circus). The hoax was continued by one Jean McCormick. As Clavin writes, Jean, who claimed to be a child of Bill’s and Jane’s, published a book that included letters written by her mother. Neat trick since Calamity was illiterate.
Jane was buried, with much ballyhoo, next to Wild Bill Hickock.
He objected.
Next: Wyatt Earp
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com