MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: CHRONICLERS AND MYTH MAKERS — How The West Was Won and Spun

Part 2
Custer and the 7th Cavalry
George Armstrong Custer is a magnet. Nobody in our Western history has drawn more attention. Heroic, vain glorious, shrewd tactician, pompous, brilliant, egocentric — well, you get the whole picture of an American military leader that forever captured the American experience.
His legendary “Last Stand” at the Little Bighorn in Montana was a significant event of enormous proportions that opened the gates of westward expansion. His death (and more than 200 of his command) forever sealed the fate of the American Plains Indians. They won the battle, but the hurrahs were short lived. The Indian wars, for the most part, ended on the creek in southern Montana.
The Custer legend started early on. He graduated last in the Class of 1861 at West Point due to his continuous lack of discipline, which resulted in many demerits. Were the times serene, he would have been busted out. But it was war and the Army needed officers.
Most of the Custer books dwell on his Western experience, unfortunately dismissing his Civil War heroics, especially his contribution at Gettysburg.
The first of the Custer books of relevance was an autobiography, “My Life on the Plains,” published in 1874, two years before his death. Given the times, it proved to be a reasonable account of the Army’s encounters with the Plains Indians.
Custer held no animosity against his foe, but was candid with his distaste for their principles, or lack thereof. He did not view them, as others did later, as “noble savages.” He was critical of their chauvinistic lifestyle; namely giving chores and farming to their women, while the braves raided and stole. He noted that whites also committed depravations, but Indian society embraced them. His book displayed much self-aggrandizing by the author when giving accounts of victories.
Libby's books & beyond
Another Custer picked up the mantle after The Little Bighorn battle. Elizabeth “Libby” Custer devoted the rest of her life to the glorification and defense of her husband. After George died, he was made a scapegoat for the Army’s loss.
She used all her will and connections to rebuild his image. Her books “Boots and Saddles” in 1885, “Tenting On the Plains” in 1887, and “Following the Guidon” in 1890, helped to resurrect his image. She also penned two pamphlets, “General Custer at Little Big Horn” in 1897 and “The Boy General” in 1901. Most of the content was descriptive in nature of Army life on the plains. All of the content was decidedly biased towards her husband.
Much of the negative writings of Custer came out after the Washington hearings and the Reno court martial. Also, the Indian testimony in Congress was not beneficial to his reputation. Frankly, the Army wanted the distasteful event on the back burner. General Nelson Miles, who ended the Plains war, summed up the proceedings: “It is easy to kick a dead lion!” The Indians were content to give the solons what they wanted to hear.
Some 40 years later, Hollywood revitalized the heroic Custer image. Errol Flynn did his swashbuckling bit as Custer, and the 7th Cavalry went into history replicating Leonidas and the Greeks at the battle of Thermopylae.
“Custer Victorious,” by Gregory Urwin, does well in documenting Custer’s Civil War stint that propelled him to national attention. “An Archaeological Study of the Battle of the Little Bighorn” provides much insight after a fire in 1984 revealed new info. I had the pleasure of talking with Bob Utley in 2010. His book, “Custer and Me,” is as informative as any. Bob was instrumental in the Parks Department concerning the Montana site.
Quintessential maverick
Other recommended readings are “Centennial Campaign,” by John Gray, 1976, which documents much of the Army maneuvering leading up the Little Bighorn battle. “Lakota Noon,” by Gregory Michno, 1997, gives the Native American account. “Last Stand,” by Nathaniel Philbrick, 2010, is pretty good.
My personal favorite is the extensive analysis in “The Battle of the Little Bighorn,” by Jack Pennington, 2001.
For the serious researcher, The Army and Navy Journal, “Battle of the Little Bighorn,” 2003, offers correspondence from luminaries and newspaper accounts.
Author’s opine:
Custer was as complex a study that I ever undertook. He was Patton with a saber. Like most larger than life Western figures, he must be judged in accordance with the times, not by modern standards. He was a maverick by anybody’s measure, and egocentric. He also was a valiant leader and knew no fear.
Researching the Little Bighorn battle was a difficult mission. I believe Custer made some serious errors, namely dividing his command. However, his two operations officers, Reno and Benteen, were culpable. Reno turned tail at the first Indian encounter, and headed for the bluffs. This emboldened the enemy. Benteen, harboring an extreme dislike of Custer, was purposefully slow to obey the orders to “come quick!” What had worked well in previous fights was abandoned. Then there was a problem of too many green soldiers.
That left Custer hanging out to dry.
So, pick your own poison.
Even Custer's death has twists and turns. He was killed by gunshots to the head, and the chest. Some historians speculate it was a mercy killing by one of his own men; possibly his brother Tom. I would suggest he had been badly wounded (chest wound) in the trip from the river bed to Last Stand Hill, and was not able to command. It is unlikely that a sound Custer would have opted for a defensive position like that small rise, and more to his history, charged the middle of his adversaries to break out. Most of the troopers were struck by arrows. Custer was incapacitated and likely shot by his own. The Indians would not have wasted a bullet.
Veritas caeca est.
