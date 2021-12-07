Meandering the Mesquite: CHOPPERS, COPTERS & WHIRLYBIRDS — A Lifetime of Special Aerodynamic Knowledge

First, let's be clear, there will be no request for a ride. The one and last experience with helicopters was a ride to the top of the Pan Am Building in NYC in 1967. It was windy … and scary. A few years later, all flights were scrubbed due to multiple crashes.
Never could get comfortable flying in a container with a ceiling fan overhead. But Harold "Lindy" Lindamood, Chief Warrant Officer 4, Retired, was at ease with the hovercraft.
I recently sat down with "Lindy”' and his wife Betty at their Green Valley home. Until he retired in 1996, he was a maintenance test pilot for the Army. After repairs and maintenance are done to a copter, he would fly it for an hour or so to test it.
Think of it this way: he would have been the guy who balanced a glass on his head, allowing Annie Oakley to sight in her rifle with a test shot before the show, to make sure the weapon does not malfunction.
Born in Peebles, Ohio in 1936, Hal's early years included a stint at Ohio State and a position with Western Electric. In 1957, Uncle Sam paid a visit and Lindy was off to Fort Knox. A stop at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey led to obtaining a security clearance concerning counter measure analysis. He finished his Army obligation at Fort Huachuca.
When asked of his security position there, he laughed and said, "I was placed in the service club and booked tours and entertainment."
After leaving the Army, he found little opportunity in Ohio. Lured by a buddy, he settled in Long Beach, California and landed a job with Pacific Bell. He would go the distance with them, retiring in 1987.
So, where are the helicopters?
In 1964, Hal enrolled in the National Guard, and obtained a pilot's license. He was trained in maintenance in 1966. In time he was assigned to a Air Force Reserve unit responsible for loading and weight and balance. In 1969, he completed flight school at Fort Walters, Texas.
Extensive travel went with the position: Midway, Japan, Anchorage and the Philippines were just a few of his assignments. In a South American country, Hal used his skills for the Army. He did not know what the Army was doing. In time he received a GS-12 grade, one of the highest pay grades a civilian can earn.
In his career, he flew 23 varieties of helicopters, including the Bell UH-1 (Huey) and Sikorskys. “They are all similar in flight," Hal explained. He also qualified for fixed wing aircraft.
Lindamood did extensive flying for the Orange County (CA) Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. He was given honorary status. While active in the National Guard, he often transported then-Gov. Reagan.
"Nice guy. Very amiable," Hal recalled.
Adding to his unusual abilities, Hal was a crack shot. He belonged to a Guard shooting team that often competed. "I was capable at 600 and 1000 yards with the M-14." Hal said.
He was the team leader when they went to London for a contest. "I really goofed up," he said with a laugh. "The English are a bit formal, so dinner required jackets. I designed ours. They were red. The Brits were not pleased to have us Colonists dressed as redcoats!"
When queried about any close calls while flying, the unexpected answer was, there were none.
Call him Lucky Lindy.
Oops, sorry Hal, that one is taken.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher.
He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com