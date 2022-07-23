Meandering the MEsquite: CHARLES DEBRILLE POSTON The 'Father of Arizona'

Charles Poston: lawyer, explorer, mining manager and lobbyist for Arizona.

 Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

5th in a series of Arizona Notables

There is the oft repeated trait possessed by Arizona pioneers. Like the silver many sought, the streak courses through their veins. Their mother lode combined two characteristics: adventure and perseverance. Charles Poston's streak was a mile wide.

This above-ground crypt near Arivaca Road supposedly contains the remains of Charles' brother, John Poston, who was tortured and killed by a Sonoran gang.
Pyramid Tomb of Charles Debrille Poston, known as the Father of Arizona due to his efforts lobbying for creation of the territory. Poston was also Arizona Territory's first Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. The tomb is on Primrose Hill, renamed Poston Butte, in Florence, AZ.


