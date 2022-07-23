Meandering the Mesquite: CHARLES DEBRILLE POSTON The 'Father of Arizona'

5th in a series of Arizona Notables
There is the oft repeated trait possessed by Arizona pioneers. Like the silver many sought, the streak courses through their veins. Their mother lode combined two characteristics: adventure and perseverance. Charles Poston's streak was a mile wide.
His childhood was a precursor of what Poston would accomplish. Kentucky born in 1825, he would be put to the test at an early age. His mother passed when he was 12, forcing responsibility his way. Poston spent seven years working for the County Clerk in Hardin County, then three years working for the state supreme court, which would culminate with him passing the bar. However, wanderlust spurred him. He struck out for California and the gold fields.
Always politically savvy, he would land a job with the U.S. Customs Office. Poston got wind of the Arizona silver finds and talked his way into a position with a French firm to scout out possibilities. He and a company of 25 boarded a vessel and headed to the Gulf of California, where they had to abandon the foundering ship. He made his way up to Tucson. Eventually, he reached Yuma, where he connected with an Army commander named Heintzelman, who had extensive knowledge of Arizona mining possibilities.
Poston headed to New York and Washington to raise capital. The resulting firm was named the Sonora Mining Co. Heintzelman became president and Poston assumed the position of General Manager. The Heintzelman mine in 1858 would produce $3,000 daily in silver.
The locale was very dangerous. Apaches were prevalent, and when the Bascomb incident occurred, Cochise et al declared war on the white eyes. Also, there were Mexican bandits to the south. Among the victims of the mining company was Charles' brother John, who was tortured and killed by a Sonoran gang. (His marker can be found near the Arivaca Road. An above-ground crypt supposedly contains John's remains. There are some doubts.) Poston abandoned his headquarters in Tubac when the Army pulled out their troops and sent them east to join Civil War engagements. Poston headed east as well.
Poston abandoned his headquarters in Tubac when the Army pulled out their troops and sent them east to join Civil War engagements. Poston headed east as well.
Charles Poston had built a solid reputation. Lincoln appointed him in charge of Indian Affairs. He was elected the first Arizona delegate in 1864. While in Washington, he resumed the practice of law, then shipped off to Asia at the behest of Secretary of State Seward. He became known for his expertise on the subject of irrigation.
During his Washington service, he was a relentless lobbyist for establishing Arizona as a territory. His efforts were successful. He was present when the President signed the bill in 1865, just 2 months before Lincoln was slain by a thespian zealot.
Poston would travel Europe extensively. Whatever riches the mines afforded him had disappeared. Moving back to Arizona, he got by financially with various government posts. He ran agencies in Nogales, El Paso and Phoenix. He was consulted on the various techniques of irrigation for desert development. He was not without controversy. In 1896, his claim that he had, years ago, laid out what was called Colorado City, stating he did so with limited funds. For example, the ferry operators on the Colorado River, were paid in town lots. Poston said that the defunct town would later be named Yuma. (There is confusion what location he was referring to, as different sides of the river were mentioned). In a newspaper interview, he labeled the naysayers as liars.
Among his admirers was Sam Colt, who gifted Poston a special 6 shooter. Charles attempted to erect a "temple to the sun" in Florence. It was never completed. His Arizona prominence resulted in being selected president of the Arizona Historical Society.
Like so many early Arizona adventurers, Poston spent the final years in poverty; but not unknown or forgotten. He died in Phoenix in 1902. His resting place was a disservice. It was a pauper's grave.
In 1925, the 100-year anniversary of his birth, Arizona made things right by Charles Debrille Poston. He was re-interred on that hill in Florence, where the "temple of the sun" was considered, allowing the "Father of Arizona" to rest, justified.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com