Meandering the Mesquite: CHALLENGING THE CLOUDS — Going airborne for a lifetime

Larry Wilson, M.D., has this itch. He wants to build an airplane. We're not talking about some model craft, or a radio-controlled toy, not even a glider. Nope. He is erecting a real-sized cockpit with wings and engine designed to take a pair of mortals a thousand feet high.
That, folks, is pretty amazing. More stupefying is the construction site in his modest garage. The wonder in it is that Dr. Wilson has converted his garage into a work shop for the project to accommodate all the parts, a work space one would think only a hangar would provide, and still have the ability to park ground transportation.
That alone is a testimony of engineering and innovation.
Putting aside the assembly wonder, the history of Larry Wilson is most interesting and quite accomplished. Larry knew in childhood that he would pursue medicine. For example, his boyhood featured the achievement of attaining Eagle Scout status. He attended the University of Nebraska, majoring in zoology and chemistry, eventually finishing medical school.
He married high-school sweetheart Joann in 1968. She would provide an excellent support system, employing her teaching skills and raising two girls while Larry followed an unusual path.
After years of practice in small-town Nebraska, Larry Wilson needed a change. "I got burned out," he said.
Parlaying his profession and passion of flying, he joined the Federal Aviation Administration and settled in as a flight surgeon. Moving on, he took on the job of flight surgeon for the Army National Guard, positioned with the 167th Cavalry.
"My office was an armored personnel carrier," he explained.
Wilson would become director of the Medical and Dental clinic. In 2002, he served as Head Flight Surgeon with the Oklahoma National Guard. He was sent to Bosnia with the 35th Infantry Division, which functioned as a stabilization force attached to NATO. The unit participated in police actions, special ops, and war criminal pursuit.
"It was a horrible war," Larry said," especially the atrocities by the Serbs."
In 2005, he functioned as flight surgeon for a California Black Hawk unit deployed to Iraq. He flew missions providing medical support.
In 2007, he returned to Iraq and was stationed at the American Embassy (which later would be the site of the controversial and deadly failure of U.S. protection).
"We routinely took fire from rockets and mortars," he recalled.
At this point, Col. Larry Wilson, M,D., Master Flight Surgeon, looked down and grew silent. The invisible veil covered his emotions, a too-often observed moment when interviewing combat participants.
After the pause, he continued. In 2008, he graduated from the War College in Carlisle, Pa. Joann and Larry retired to Quail Creek a few years ago.
Joann — always active – sews, bikes, and performs volunteer duty for the Stephen Ministry. They both are ardent bridge players. And, of course, there is the plane.
"We both work on it," Wilson said. "It will take 500 hundred hours to complete. We spent two days assembling the rudder."
Zenith Air Craft supplied the parts for their CH 701. It resembles the German F1 156, an observation plane in WWII. This aircraft rescued Mussolini in 1943 when the Allies invaded (to little avail, as he was dispatched from the planet in 1945).
The aircraft can be airborne after 60 feet and needs but 100 feet to land. It can remain in the sky for 4 to 5 hours and cruise at 90 mph.
The Wilsons are exacting. They even purchased special German paint. The traditional medical symbol of a cross will be displayed.
The couple, being lovers of history, plans on flying over various historical sites. If you glimpse a sand yellow single engine aircraft with medical icons, tip your cap. Larry deserves it.
