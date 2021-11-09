Meandering the Mesquite: CELEBRATING THE DOME & DILLINGER — Pima Historic Courthouse opens

The best part? It's free. You can enjoy a full day of entertainment and learn some history without a dime. Well, yeah, the taxpayers contributed, but they get a real bang for their buck.
The Pima County Attractions and Tourism Department took Chuck Huckelberry's dream and turned it into a first class visitor center. The Old Courthouse is revived with gusto. The public opening will be conducted Nov. 15 through Nov. 19.
Diane Frisch, director of tourism, gave us a sneak preview. The iconic domed structure, built in 1929, is now the home of her bureau, a Visitor's Center, and the Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum.
The Visitor Center is well laden with history, artifacts and displays that capture the past of Pima County. Speaking of capture, the renovation of the historic courtroom that arraigned John Dillinger, Public Enemy #1, deserves special attention.
Dillinger and some associates were arrested in January 1934 while hiding out from a crime spree. The Tucson police captured them without a shot. They got an assist from the Tucson Fire Dept.
Two days earlier, a fire at the Hotel Congress forced the evacuation of guests, including four men. The group gave the firemen a large tip for rescuing their baggage. The heavy bags got the firemen curious and when they checked out a crime magazine, they identified three of the men as Dillinger gang members.
The three, a few women, and Dillinger were apprehended one by one. The cops discovered that the ring leader, using the name of Frank Sullivan, was indeed the FBI's most wanted fugitive.
Dillinger's auto contained Tommy Guns, 500 rounds of ammo, a few pistols and a puppy. Johnny had a soft spot, I guess.
Tucson would send him to Indiana, where more demanding charges were waiting. Considering his escape abilities, the Tucson cops avoided possible embarrassment with his removal.
The gang complimented the Tucson PD for their demeanor, comparing the Western lawmen with the gendarmes they called "rats" from Chicago and Indiana.
Dillinger et al escaped from an Indiana jail soon after they were extradited. The end came July 22 as he was exiting a movie house in Chicago. The FBI shot him down, and later claimed he was reaching for a pistol. Maybe it was a box of Good and Plenty.
The picture, "Manhattan Melodrama," featuring Clark Gable, was a gangster movie.
During his lifetime, and after, much of Depression-stricken America considered him a Robin Hood type, and quietly rooted for him. This spurious affection was aided by his spectacular escapes and gun battles. However, there was no evidence of Dillinger distributing his largesse to the needy. That aside, Dillinger brought national attention to the old Pima County Courthouse.
The public opening will include a wide range of presentations. Check the Pima Tourism website, visitsouthernarizona.com, for times and dates. The author will be among the speakers.
Congratulations to Diane and her staff. The finished product is a wowzer.
Hope to see you there.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com