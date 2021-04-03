MEANDERING the MESQUITE: BUNNIES I HAVE KNOWN — An Easter Column, Sorta

Like many religious holidays, Easter has broadened out to include other than intended focuses. Egg hunts and bunnies have been incorporated in the day's observance. Chocolate rabbits have become a staple for kids (and others). I don't know if Jesus had a sweet tooth, but I am pretty sure he would applaud the happiness brought.
How rabbits became associated with Easter is a bit fuzzy, but nonetheless, a significantly accepted addendum. After all, they are pretty cute and non-offensive.
There are 305 breeds of the leporidae group, 13 that are considered wild; the most popular being the cottontail. They were originally considered a rodent, a somewhat distasteful designation that got corrected in 1912. The female can conceive at any moment, probably why the pursued creature sleeps with her eyes open.
Their first cousins are notably present throughout the Southwest. Jackrabbits (hares) are distinguished by their legs and ears, and their size. An adult weighs in around 5 pounds.
There is a significant history of bunnies in the U.S., aside from the edible Easter representative. The White House egg roll in 1969 featured a staffer in a bunny costume. No, it was not that noted humorist, Dick Nixon. The classic "Alice in Wonderland" included the White Rabbit and the March Hare. And, of course, there is the wisdom of Br'er Rabbit.
Somewhere back in time, the possession of a rabbit paw became a good luck piece; except in a small part of England that refused to use the name rabbit out loud. Reason? The creatures dug holes under the walls, destroying property. The Brits were lacking sensitivity. Seems like a small price for cuddly.
Hugh Hefner gave the species an enormous boost when he manned (pun intended) his Playboy mansions with Playboy Bunnies. These beautiful young women were trained for 8 weeks. Upon graduation they received their "ears."
The most famous of these was Gloria Steinem, who made the strange conversion from an object of leering to the spiritual leader of the feminist movement. Shucking the ears and donning the big glasses proved to be a wildly successful career move. It was also pretty lucrative.
Lauren Hutton, the gap-toothed famous model, also did a stint as a bunny.
Oh, yeah, a band leader named Ray Anthony created an impossibly inane dance in 1953. He called it the Bunny Hop.
Far and away the most celebrated leporidae was/is Bugs. Created in 1938, this hopper spent years bedeviling Porky and Elmer Fudd.
He was Disney's 2nd rated all-star, behind Mickey. The voice behind the famous rabbit, who talked with a Brooklyn accent, was Mel Blanc, who used his talents for dozens of cartoon characters for 50 years.
Wrap this up, Porky.
"Th-th-that's all, folks!"
A special recognition of the late Ruth McDermott. She was a community
fixture, an old friend, and a talented writer. Her emails after my columns finished with "I Lyke Dyke!"
Cheers, Ruthie.
Vaya con Dios.
