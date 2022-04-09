Christianity's special day is Palm Sunday. It marks the celebratory entrance of Jesus to Jerusalem. Followers lined the streets, waving palm fronds.
Why?
Palm trees are a prolific group. There are over 2,500 species (arecaceae). Their sizes vary. The Date Palm can be 70 feet. Mostly, they thrive in hot and damp climes. They even thrive in Arizona where damp is mostly rumor.
So, what's the big deal about this tree back in the day? Food.
The Date Palm as been traced back over 50 million years. Located in North Africa regions, it shared the Eocene period with a few creatures, among them were elephants, whales and bats. You can scratch the first two off the official palm tree cohabitation list.
When mankind (or womankind, if you prefer) sauntered along, the fruit from the palm provided needed sustenance.
Various religions touted the palm. The Bible mentions the palm 30 times. It was considered sacred by ancient Mesopotamia. The Roman Empire used its likeness to equate it with victory.
In pharaoh's land, it represented immortality. Judaism has a 7-day festival, Sukkot. Several Jewish coins displayed its likeness. The Quran testifies to the greatness of the palm. Allah urged Maryam to eat dates while birthing Isa (Jesus).
Greek mythology weighed in on the tree as well. Apollo was born under a date palm. Apollo, deigned to be a god of religious supervision, had a pair of heavyweight parents. Zeus, the biggest bad boy of the heavens, and Leto, a product of a couple of Titans. Their choice of this particular maternity suite seems a bit odd. You would think that kind of royalty would have sought out a Hilton. Or, maybe this was Leto's plan to instill some humility in the boy. The Z man lacked that inclination.
There are records of many ancient statues of men and women of the olden times, replete with palm trees. It is highly doubtful that this region would have allowed human existence without the palm. It provided many uses. Besides the edible dates, oil, nuts, and vinegar could be extracted. More importantly, a wine can be derived from the fruit. Even the tree itself was useful, supplying striplings for furniture. And don't forget the carnauba wax.
The symbolism still exists. Several countries display the palm on their flags: Haiti, Guam and Saudi Arabia. In the USA, Florida and South Carolina fly the palm.
On the darker side, there is a "reverse palm," depicted as upside down. This “artistic?” production was the brainchild of artist Brian McCutcheon; influenced by Frank Zappa, an irreverent musician, and Revok (Jason Williams), as some form of protest. The monument rests in Victory
Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California (of course). Pronounce: "Kook-A- Monga (fitting). A bit of notoriety was bestowed on the place by comedian Jack Benny, who had a repetitive gag about it. It always got big yuks.
Oh yeah, one more thing. When you remove the fronds, likely as not, you get stabbed. Hey, it's the desert.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com