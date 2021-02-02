MEANDERING the MESQUITE: BEHOLD, THE HUMAN TIGER — Life and times of Geronimo, an American legend

Third in a series on Apache chiefs
Geronimo, the man who has come to define the Apache Wars, the man who
history has vilified and then glorified, the man who struck terror into the souls of Southern Arizona settlers (and also plenty of Mexican villages), has been woven into the broadcloth of the West; forever.
Geronimo does not actually qualify for the list of great Apache chiefs. Simply put, he was not a chief of any Apache tribe. He was a shaman, medicine man, seer, and interpreter of the Spirit World. In so many words, a 19th-century con man.
Consider him a Native American Rasputin. He attained worshipped status among a small group of renegades.
Geronimo bewildered, bedeviled and evaded the U.S. Army for nearly 30 years; or the full extent of the Apache Wars.
Born 1828-1830 in today's New Mexico, he quickly adopted the Apache trait of supplying needs by the use of raiding parties. His birth name was sometimes translated as Golyka (He Who Yawns). Mexican soldiers, unable to pronounce it, came up with "Geronimo," as the legend goes.
He consorted with Mangas and Cochise and, no doubt with their encouragement, traded in some of his spirit-world ware and morphed into a first-rate guerrilla fighter.
If he did not previously possess the inbred animosity towards the alien armies that invaded his sphere of influence, he got a horrific intro; or so he claimed years later.
Mexican Colonel Carrasco of the Sonora militia, enraged by Apache raids, stormed a village in 1858, killing whomever they found. Among the victims, according to Geronimo, were his wife, mother, and children. Geronimo would learn from the experience and apply it when the occasion arose.
Brutal reputation
When he and his small band of cut-throats sought food, guns and ammo, they preyed upon wagon trains, desolate ranches, or foolish prospectors. There would be no survivors, except for a child or two that would be bartered for.
In his day, he was characterized as a brutal sub-human. His reputation grew so outsized, that he was often credited with killing half of the Arizona white population, give or take four or five.
When in the mood, he and his followers would "come in" to the reservation at San Carlos. Their stay would be short, and they would eventually bolt and return to their murderous ways.
Noted Indian fighter General Crook was dispatched to the region and enticed Geronimo to surrender. Interestingly, the Army had figured out a new solution to their decades-long failure to harness the Apache threat. They used Apache scouts, adhering to the old adage that "it takes one to catch one."
In January 1886, a pow wow was prepared between the Army and Geronimo in the Sierra Madre mountains. However, fate intervened in the form of the Mexican Army, which, by mistake, killed the Apache scouts and one Captain Crawford.
General Miles relieved the probably very relieved Crook.
The end of the Apache Wars came to fruition in September 1886, when Geronimo and his dwindled band of 40 (including women and children) threw in the towel at Skeleton Canyon on the Arizona and Mexican border.
(Author's note: Went there once in search of whatever or whomever. It is a most formidable place. I ran into whomever, in the form of drug runners. It was harrowing. Being armed was probably a life-saving move. I am not planning a return visit.)
Iconic stature
Geronimo, the POW, was shifted from compound to compound, eventually landing on a island near Pensacola, Florida. Then, it became a strange odyssey from Alabama to the eventual final stop at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This final stop provided the impetus for his historically altered image.
He embraced the publicity. Pictures were taken of him in all forms of regalia, including the new mode of travel, the motor car. His reputation was burnished and he, overnight, became a celebrated "resistance fighter." Long forgotten was the man who Crook called a "human tiger," and Indian
Agent John Clum remarked, "We would all be better off if he were hung."
Instead, remembrances of his atrocities toward even other Native Americans were swept into the dust bin of history. He became a symbol of courage. The Eastern writers seized the moment and spun their glorification fabric. His public image was at a zenith when a mounted Geronimo, in full regalia, was featured in Teddy Roosevelt's 1905 Inauguration parade.
The West, at the time, still considered him as a brutal and sullen savage.
Geronimo died from pneumonia at Fort Sill in February 1909. His image has been elevated to icon stature.
In his aging years, his story and beliefs changed with his audiences. He said he embraced Christianity. It did not last. He was thrown out of a church for gambling. He enjoyed at least eight wives. He would have loved the use of his name by WWII paratroopers, who would scream it as they would jump from a perfectly good airplane.
A 1962 movie bears his name. The role was played by blue-eyed, 6-foot, 6-inch Chuck Connors. Oh, well.
A fitting ending to the Geronimo saga was the 1918 supposed theft of his bones. They were said to have been removed by the Skull and Bones Society of Yale. Geronimo would have approved of the Ivy League location.
Boolah, Boolah.
And Elvis is an undergraduate, studying pharmacology.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com