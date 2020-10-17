Meandering the Mesquite: BACKWOODS WISDOM NEVER GETS OLD: Even if you do

It was an advantage to grow up in the sticks.
Though we were far from the ocean, there were pearls of wisdom. Freud and Jung might just as well have been a vaudeville act, to our community. Hemingway was known, but Sears catalogue was better read.
You learned to drive at 12 years, and drag raced at 14. These weren't one horse towns, they were one cop car towns. Simplicity was the goal and common sense the outcome.
What follows is a short list of life teachings, country style. The best lessons were not learned in school.
You didn't worry about germs, you ate them.
It's never too cold to chop wood; if you need a fire.
Fishing, hunting and trapping were honest pursuits. Today, you keep it quiet
Always plow around the stump.
Liars and gossips are first cousins.
Children and fools tell the whole truth.
Teamwork means you get to share the blame.
Man didn't fight his way up the food chain to eat veggies.
A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well.
To succeed in politics, one has to rise above his principles.
When you get wrapped up with yourself, it makes for a small package.
Lies have more fans than truths.
A pair of Colts beats three aces.
Some peoples' yearnings exceed their earnings.
Hard to break a horse if you're sitting on the fence.
When I was 15, my Dad summoned. He wanted some help with equipment repair. My interests lay somewhere else. After a bit, he dismissed me.
As I happily vacated the area, I heard him mutter, "I shoulda grown a tree, at least I'd have shade."
Sapientia deorum.
However long we live, however much we know, there is always that eternal question. When I was a boy, I would wonder what was beyond a far ridge. It would have been a difficult place to climb, and besides that, I had chores to do and ball to play.
Now, I am an old man, living in a valley and I look at far off ridges. And still wonder what lies beyond them.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher.
He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com